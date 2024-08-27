WATCH: Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony grooves with AJ Dybantsa and others during fun-filled photoshoot

Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, had an amusing photoshoot with the No.1 player in the class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, and a few others. Slam HS shared a video of high school hoopers from the group's photo session ahead of the SLAM Summer Classic event.

On Monday, Slam HS posted the clip on Instagram:

"Volume 6 hit different! Send this to the biggest Lil Durk fan you know 🤣🔥 @nba2k"

Besides Kiyan and Dybantsa, the group included Jake West, Meelak Thomas and Chris Cenac. They were vibing on the song 'Internet Sensation' by Chicago rapper Lil Durk, laughing and dancing as they posed for the camera.

The 2024 SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 6 event took place at Rucker Park, New York, on August 21st. Kiyan Anthony, Cenac and West also roamed the streets of NY wearing Oakley x Lillard shades before the event. In addition, Carmelo's son won the 2V2 tournament, teaming up with female high school phenom Jerzy Robinson.

Kiyan Anthony partnered with AJ Dybantsa for dunk challenge at Summer Classic

Kiyan Anthony and AJ Dybantsa are expected to be high draft picks as they both have shown exceptional basketball skills at such a young age. The duo teamed up for SLAM's annual dunk contest during the Summer Classic festivities.

Kiyan posted a story on Instagram showing him and Dybantsa sitting on the sidelines during the SLAM Summer Classic Vol 6 at Rucker Park. They were there with other top high school basketball players for the event.

After the game, Kiyan Anthony and the other players went out to have fun. They danced on top of a bus to Lil Uzi Vert's hit song, 'Just Wanna Rock.'

The Long Island Lutheran star made the most of the summer this year. In preparation for his final high school year, Kiyan participated and showed his class at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Bolden Mack Breed All-Star game and Rod Wave Elite championship game this offseason.

For his performances, he has drawn comparisons to his dad, Carmelo Anthony. He said he aims not only to follow in his father's successful footsteps but to beat his legacy as well. Kiyan still has a huge decision to make regarding which college he will attend. He finalized his top six schools in June: Syracuse, Florida State, Ohio State, USC and Rutgers.

