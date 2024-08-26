IN PHOTOS: Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony, Jake West, and more HSS stars don Oakley x Damian Lillard glasses

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, still has a long way to go before he can match his dad’s stardom level but the young hooper’s fashion sense is already on point. He was spotted wearing Oakley x Damian Lillard signature shades ahead of the SLAM Summer Classic event.

Oakley launched its latest collaborative collection with NBA star Damian Lillard. High school hoopers including Kiyan Anthony, Chris Cenac and Jake West were rocking the new signature series latch panel glasses. Before the Summer Classic Vol. 6 game on August 21, the boys roamed the streets of New York in style with Oakley x Lillard sunglasses along with a SLAM Summer Classic hoodie.

"Why are we rockin these @oakley x @damianlillard Signature Series Latch Panel shades?? Because the future is so, so bright," SLAM posted on Instagram.

Kiyan Anthony won the 2V2 tournament, teaming up with female high school player, Jerzy Robinson. Even since his dominating performance at this year's Nike EYBL Peach Jam, the 6-foot-5 guard has been living up to the hype around him. He has drawn comparisons to his dad due to his potential.

"Me and my dad, behind the scenes, it's another father-son relationship," Kiyan said during an episode of Overtime's Evolu7ion. "All the work that he's put in, I've watched him for all these years. Now, it's time for me to reciprocate that same energy."

Kiyan Anthony puts on a show at Bolden Mack Breed All-Star game

Kiyan Anthony proved one more time why he is the best player in New York. During the first inaugural Bolden Mack Breed All-Star game on Friday night at Bolden Mack Park in North Amityville, NY, Kiyan put on an absolute scoring clinic with his impressive dunks, layups and dribbling.

Kiyan shared a clip of his game highlights on Instagram.

Kiyan joined his high school teammates Dylan Mingo, Nigel James, and Kayden Mingo on Long Island's finest squad. They competed against several teams with some of the best young players in the country.

La La Anthony, Kiyan's mother, was also impressed with what she saw during the All-Star game. Ball Game posted a short highlight of his performance on Instagram and La La quickly reposted it to her Instagram story, adding a shocked face emoji to show how excited she was.

La La Anthony's Instagram story on August 24

So far, Kiyan Anthony has managed to make the most of his 2024 summer. He also participated at the Rod Wave Elite championship game and before Bolden Mack, the Long Island Lutheran star played at the SLAM Classic and Peach Jam.

