"It's time for me to reciprocate that same energy": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony fired up to make his name as a star hooper 

Kiyan Anthony is one of the highest-ranked recruits from the class of 2025. He has garnered offers from various top college programs over his high school years and has since narrowed it down to six last month. Unlike the majority of the players, Anthony came to the limelight early due to his father being NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

However, the 17-year-old believes that it is simply a limited-time advantage he had in his professional journey. He acknowledged that every benefit he receives afterward is purely dependent on his work ethic, skills and results. Kiyan Anthony reiterated the same sentiment in an episode of "The Evolution", Overtime's documentary on Anthony's journey:

"Me and my dad, behind the scenes, it's another father-son relationship," Anthony said. "I feel like since he is in the NBA and my mom being an actress, it opens more doors for all of us. Especially like, me being friends with Bronny and Bryce is just more opportunities.

Trending

"All the work that he's put in, I've watched him for all these years. Now, it's time for me to reciprocate that same energy," he added.

(from 1:58 mark onwards)

The majority of Kiyan Aanthony's upward climb in his skillset has occurred in the last year.

Anthony averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 in last year's Peach Jam circuit on 33.3% shooting. In July 2024, the combo guard averaged 21.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 41.5% shooting.

Expand Tweet

Kiyan Anthony's preferred college programs

After a 40-point game in his 2024 Peach Jam stint went viral, Kiyan Anthony indicated on handpicking his favorite college programs after the tourney.

With that, just days before his Japan trip, the youngster revealed his college decision comes down to six schools: the Auburn Tigers, Florida Stata Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, USC Trojans and Syracuse Orange.

Expand Tweet

Currently, Kiyan Anthony is expected to don a Syracuse jersey given it is his father's alma mater. "Melo" spent one year with the program in 2002-2003, breaking several records along the way and clinching the university's lone NCAA title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here