WATCH: Carmelo Anthony turns up to support son Kiyan Anthony at a Rod Wave Elite championship game 

In one of his many basketball runs this week, Kiyan Anthony traveled to Virginia to participate in the Rod Wave Elite championship. The AAU-level tournament is a weekend-long event where certain players are invited and handpicked to form a promising team.

It was Kiyan's third playing stint this week, given that the 17-year-old participated in the SLAM Summer Classic and the Bolden Mack Park games. As he ventured into another intense battle, his dad, Carmelo Anthony, was seen taking the sidelines to show his support. Overtime's Adam Marsh was the first to capture Melo on day 2 of the Rod Wave Elite.

Carmelo Anthony at Rod Wave Elite

Melo was also present on the first day of the tournament, donning a white t-shirt and yellow tracks as Kiyan put on a show and treated fans to a contested pump-fake three-point buzzer beater.

Rod Wave Elite, unlike most of the AAU-level tournaments, does not help players get recruited. Instead, it is more about entertaining the crowd through the ball game and a bunch of highlight-worthy moments.

Founded by Cam Wilder, who was the first to post about Kiyan's day 1 buzzer beater, the tournament travels throughout the nation and also has a couple of stops in Canada.

It started off as a social media-driven league, but media outlets — such as Overtime, SLAM, Ballislife and more — have consistently been present in its events.

Kiyan Anthony interacts with other top basketball prospects this week

Not only did Kiyan ball out at SLAM's tournament, but he also managed to get to know other top talents within his age group and beyond.

He got a closer look at the playing style of other prospects, including Meleek Thomas, Jake West and Caleb Wilson. Moreover, he also participated in the dunk contest alongside AJ Dybantsa, Chris Cenac and Jacob Wilkins.

A similar experience came during the Bolden Mack Breed All Star Game, where Kiyan partnered with some of his Long Island Lutheran teammates as they competed against other top high school stars like Bay Shore High's Carter Wilson, Wyandanch Memorial's Jerimiah Webb and Williston Northampton's Preston Edmead.

