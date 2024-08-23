IN PHOTOS: Kiyan Anthony & AJ Dybantsa team up for dunk challenge at Summer Classic Vol 6

NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony teamed up with Utah Prep star AJ Dybansta for Slam Summer Classic Vol 6. Both are top talents of the 2025 recruiting class and are expected to make a name for themselves after beginning their collegiate journeys.

Kiyan Anthony shared a story on Instagram where he and Dybansta sat by the sidelines during the Slam Summer Classic Vol 6 at Rucker Park. They were joined by several other high school men and women basketball stars for the event on Wednesday. The boys game started at around 7 p.m. ET.

Credits: Kiyan Anthony's Instagram

Apart from Kiyan and AJ Dybantsa, other high school talents who were a part of Slam Summer Classic Vol 6 were Caleb Wilson, Chris Cenac, Meleek Thomas, and others.

Trending

Kiyan Anthony has had a very successful summer this year. He also made an impression during the Nike EYBL tournament and the NBA Top 100 camp, leading to ESPN naming him as the No.1 recruit out of New York.

After the event, he joined other players to enjoy a night out while grooving to Lil Uzi Vert's popular song, 'Just Wanna Rock'. In the video, Anthony and other players were on top of a bus vibing to the music while bringing an end to Slam Summer Classic Vol 6.

Kiyan Anthony is looking to make a name for himself like his father

The 17-year-old has been in the limelight for his skills and also his father's fame in the NBA. As he inches closer to begin his collegiate journey after deciding on his commitment, Kiyan will look to walk down the same path of success as his father.

On Overtime's documentary called 'The Evolution', he said that he understands the opportunities ahead of him being the son of influential parents. Kiyan added that it's now time for him to put in the work just like his father did during his time in the NBA.

"Me and my dad, behind the scenes, it's another father-son relationship. I feel like since he is in the NBA and my mom being an actress, it opens more doors for all of us.

"Especially like me being friends with Bronny and Bryce is just more opportunities. All the work that he's put in, I watched it for all these years but now it's time for me to reciprocate that same energy. (1:58 onwards)

Kiyan Anthony will finalize his decision among six schools. Will he be able to go on and create a successful future in the NBA like his father?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here