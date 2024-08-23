Kiyan Anthony’s top 5 summer ’24 achievements that prove he’s inherited Carmelo Anthony’s talent 

Kiyan Anthony has made the headlines this summer for a couple of reasons. From his performances on the court to his stride outside basketball. He continues to prove he has what it takes to carry on the legacy of his father, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

The shooting guard has had a few noteworthy achievements this summer, which has made many see him differently.

Here's a look at five achievements this summer that have placed Kiyan Anthony in the spotlight:

Kiyan Anthony's 5 achievements in summer of 2024

#1. Led NBPA Top 100 Camp in scoring

One of Anthony’s achievements this summer was his performance in the National Basketball Player Association Top 100 Camp. He led the camp in scoring with 28.5 points per game, showcasing his scoring ability in the presence of NBA coaches and scouts.

This convinced quite many people that the hype around him isn’t spurred by his lineage. He seems to genuinely have an innate basketball talent that could elevate him to the top.

#2. Standout performance in EYBL

Another stage where Anthony made his talent evident this summer was in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. He squared up against a host of top talents in his class including AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and more, and was still able to prove himself.

He averaged 20.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the tournament, further showcasing why the hype around him was increasing. He was a top 10 scorer in the 2024 EYBL circuit.

#3. Massive rise in recruit ranking

Kiyan Anthony's performances this summer have brought him a lot of positives. One of the most notable is his significant rise in the class of 2025 recruitment ranking.

According to 247Sports, the shooting guard is now a top 50 recruit in the 2025 college basketball recruiting cycle. He was earlier ranked the No. 58 prospect, but his actions on the court this summer have seen him jump 26 places to become the No. 32 recruit in his class.

#4. No. 1 player in New York state

The rise in the class of 2025 recruiting ranking has made Kiyan Anthony a prominent prospect in New York as well. The shooting guard is now the No. 1 prospect from the state, ahead of the likes of Kayden Mingo, Nigel James, Jacob Ross and Asher Elson.

He follows in the footsteps of his father as a state-top recruiting prospect. Carmelo Anthony was the top prospect from the state of Virginia in the class of 2002.

#5. Recruiting process heating up

The four-star prospect has cut his list of college offers down to six, including his father's alma mater, Syracuse, Florida State, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC and Auburn.

A couple of analysts still see Syracuse as the favorite to land him. Nonetheless, he has made it known that he isn't under pressure to play for the Orange.

Where do you think Kiyan Anthony should go to play his college basketball? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

