Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA icon Carmelo Anthony and actress La La Anthony, impressed many at the Slam Summer Classic Volume 6 2V2 tournament. On Wednesday at Rucker Park, Kiyan teamed up with Jerzy Robinson to win the competition.

The SLAM HS Hoops Twitter account released highlights from the 2V2 contest, in which Anthony and Robinson controlled the court and left their opponent with little chance.

Robinson, the top-ranked rising junior in the 2026 class, exhibited her dribbling techniques, excellent court vision, and some lethal shots, while the top player in New York demonstrated his athleticism, silky handles, and finishing abilities.

Kiyan Anthony, who received high praise for his performance at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July, once again displayed his keen scoring skills—traits essential for becoming a top NBA draft prospect, which he aspires to be.

"I want to be the first pick in the NBA draft. I want to show the world I'm not just an NBA player's son," Kiyan said during an episode of Overtime's 'Evolu7ion' last year.

"I'm ready to really step into the shoes that I need to fill ... I'm trying to get in NBA. I'm trying to produce an NBA so to myself I want to prove that I'm one of the best players in the country for real."

On the other hand, Jerzy Robinson, his teammate at the SSC 2V2, is a star point guard at Sierra Canyon High School. The 6-foot-1 athlete is one of the projected top picks in the 2026 class and will also play in a new Overtime Select women's league starting this August.

Kiyan Anthony's dad Carmelo believes his son will chart his own path

Through Carmelo Anthony's AAU team, Team Melo, Kiyan gained the opportunity to show his potential to the world and valuable experience playing at high levels.

The 10-time NBA All-Star is confident that his son will forge his own way to the NBA, he said during his appearance on the 'Meet the Afro-Ballers' show last week.

"Bronny’s situation is totally different than Kiyan Anthony's. Kiyan’s situation is totally different than Zaire, Carmelo said.

"Kiyan Anthony is the one that's sitting back and being able to learn from those two, right? It's like, 'OK, I want to go this route, I want to go that. I don't want to do this, I don't want to do that.'"

Kiyan Anthony still has a year left of his high school eligibility before he heads to college next year. He is considering six schools: Syracuse, Auburn, Ohio State, Florida State, Rutgers and USC.

