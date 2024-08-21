IN PHOTOS: Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La and son Kiyan Anthony once spent Christmas giving back to the community

Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La not only supports her son Kiyan in his basketball adventure but also emphasizes the importance of good values. During Christmas in 2022, the mother-son duo stepped out to spread holiday cheer by hosting a food drive at Rikers Island in New York.

La La Anthony shared several images from the special day on her Instagram. She was all smiles as she volunteered with her son, Kiyan, while handing out meals to the inmates. She also thanked all the other individuals who helped make the charity drive a success.

"Merry Christmas everybody. I hosted a holiday dinner at Rikers Island & I wanted to shout out the the young men who participate in my initiative every week & work SOOO hard to make real changes in their lives. Thank you to the staff that helps us run the initiative and puts in hard work as well," Lala captioned the post. "The food was incredible! Perfect way to spend the holidays giving thanks for all of our blessings."

Among many humanitarian causes she initiated to give back to the community, the former MTV host, through her La La Land Foundation's "ThreeSixty" program, has been helping young men aged 18 to 21 who are in prison at Rikers Island. The rehabilitation program provides them with mentorship, life coaching, legal support, and tools to help them re-enter society.

"It’s really amazing to see that when you take them out of jail and put them in the right environment, with the right opportunities and love and support, incredible things can happen," Lala said in an interview with People. "At this age they are still so young. When you talk to them, especially if you have your own kids, you just become so much more compassionate."

La La shares her feelings about her son leaving for college

La La Anthony opened up about her emotional prep work for her son Kiyan's transition to college. During an interview with Essence, she said she was having a hard time thinking about it.

"Kiyan and I spend an incredible amount of time together. I always say my son is my best friend. We do a lot together. But I just think about when he does go to college, how it is going to be different, Lala said. "So I’m just trying to get all the time I can now and just preparing myself."

Kiyan Anthony, the No. 1 player in New York, received 21 offers, which he trimmed down to six in July. Syracuse, Ohio State, Florida State, USC, Rutgers and Auburn are the final schools he is considering.

