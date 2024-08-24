Carmelo Anthony's ex La La posts "shocked" reaction after son Kiyan's 𝗕𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 performance

Windmill dunks, crafty lays, methodical pull-ups, and so much more, Kiyan Anthony demonstrated why he is New York's best player at Bolden Mack Park in Amityville. The four-star 2025 prospect took part in the first-ever Bolden Mack Breed All-Star game and other skills contests on Friday night, spinning a highlight-worthy run in front of local fans and winning the matchup.

Ball Game posted a brief highlight of Kiyan Anthony's performance on its Instagram account, and Kiyan's mother La La Anthony wasted no time in reposting the mix to her IG story, albeit with the shocked face emoji to illustrate her excitement.

La La Anthony's Instagram story on August 24

Apart from the Bolden Mack Breed All-Star game, Kiyan Anthony took the court for Long Island's Finest squad alongside several of his high school teammates. Playing with Dylan Mingo, Nigel James, and Kayden Mingo, the crew battled against multiple teams featuring other top talents in the nation.

While the Long Island Lutheran players showcased their great chemistry, the stars also managed to impress fans with individual highlights against players like Preston Edmead (Williston Northampton School), Jerimiah Webb (Wyandanch Memorial), and Carter Wilson (Bay Shore High).

Kiyan Anthony is coming off of another showdown

Before putting on a show at Bolden Mack Park, Anthony also played at the SLAM Summer Classic event at Rucker Park. Even though he was the most renowned local celebrity on the court, Anthony got an early glimpse of other top prospects like Brayden Burries and AJ Dybantsa from the talented 2025 class.

Moreover, two days after the Rucker Park game, SLAM shared a few images from its photoshoot with Anthony, Meleek Thomas, Christopher Cenac Jr, Dybantsa, and other elite players on its Instagram.

So far, Kiyan Anthony has managed to make the most of his 2024 summer. Even though his Team Melo did not qualify for the main event at Peach Jam, Anthony received a lot of attention from his 40-point game in EYBL's PIT tournament.

After that event, Anthony said Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Syracuse, USC, and Rutgers are his preferred colleges.

