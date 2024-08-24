IN PHOTOS: Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony, AJ Dybantsa and more pose to endorse Spalding basketballs at SLAM Summer Classic 

Kiyan Anthony, along with AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson and Meleek Thomas participated in the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 6 on Aug. 21. The 2025 class participated in an NBA2K championship and a dunk contest before the 5v5 game.

On Friday, Slam shared a series of photos of the players with the Spalding ball, the official ball of the games.

"The heartbeat of hoops is the bounce of a Spalding ball, the official ball of the SLAM Summer Classic. #AlwaysBuilding"

Kiyan Anthony had an impressive outing at the event as he won the NBA 2K championship and the 2v2 contest along with 2026 prospect Jerzy Robinson. In the 5v5 game, Anthony finished with 15 points. He played on par with other 2025 top recruits like AJ Dybantsa and Caleb Wilson, sometimes even upstaging them.

The Summer Classic also witnessed the presence of some of the former and current Knicks players. Apart from Kiyan's father - Carmelo Anthony - Jamal Crawford, Allan Houston, Jacob Toppin, Deuce McBride, Tyler Kolek and John Starks were on the sidelines.

Kiyan Anthony slowly wraps up an incredible summer

Incoming senior Kiyan Anthony took over social media with his incredible performances over the summer. He scored 42 points at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in June and made 5-of-6 from the 3-point line at the Peach Invitational last month, finishing with 40 points.

Kiyan's rise in performance has also pushed him up the ranks as ESPN named him the No. 1 recruit from New York. The guard also attracted multiple offers from major schools but has shortlisted it to six. These include Rutgers, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, USC and his father's Syracuse.

Kiyan Anthony has also drummed much attention about his future plans after school and eventually in the NBA after college. He spoke on this in his 2023 documentary 'The Evolution'.

"Me and my dad, behind the scenes, it's another father-son relationship," Anthony said. "I feel like since he is in the NBA and my mom being an actress, it opens more doors for all of us. Especially like, me being friends with Bronny and Bryce is just more opportunities.

"All the work that he's put in, I've watched him for all these years. Now, it's time for me to reciprocate that same energy," he added.

With his senior season beginning in the winter, Kiyan Anthony is expected to make his final college decision in October/November.

Also read: IN PHOTOS: Kiyan Anthony & AJ Dybantsa team up for dunk challenge at Summer Classic Vol 6

