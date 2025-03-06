Mark Sears stats tonight - How did the Alabama star fare vs Florida? (March 5)

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears had another phenomenal outing on Wednesday in his penultimate regular season game at home. However, the country's No. 7-ranked team succumbed 99-94 to the Florida Gators, conference rivals and the nation's fifth-ranked progam.

Playing all but 38 minutes of the fixture, Sears had a game-high 30 markers, including eight makes from the free throw line, six rebounds and five assists as he tried all he could to take his team to a much needed victory.

After a little over a minute into the first half, Sears pulled up for a jumper to give his team the early lead. He followed that up with a couple more two-point baskets for the Nate Oats-coached squad to stay afloat of the nip-and-tuck affair. The senior sunk both his freebies to give Alabama a 21-18 lead midway through the period.

It was a back-and-forth matchup throughout the frame as Sears contributed through scoring and rebounding. His points production at all three levels aided the Crimson Tide, as he found himself on the charity stripe often, but Alabama trailed 41-40 heading into the second half.

A hotly contested contest through and through, the second frame was more of the same, with Sears getting his teammates involved more. All of the fifth-year star's assists came in the frame, but the Gators were ahead 68-61 with 10 minutes to go.

Given that his jumper was no longer falling, Sears scored in the paint to give Alabama a last ditch effort to uncork a victory, but Florida held off Sears and Co.

Take a look t Mark Sears' full statline in Wednesday's loss below.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Mark Sears 38 30 6 5 0 0 10-24 2-10 8-9 0 3

Mark Sears named as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award once again

For his efforts in his final season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Mark Sears has been named as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award for the second time in a row. The nod recognizes the top point guard for a season, and the Muscle Shoals, Alabama, native has made his case this year with averages of 19.1 points, 3.0 caroms, 5.0 dimes and 1.0 steals per game.

Before Sears and Co. move on to postseason play, they will have to match up against the Auburn Tigers, the consensus No. 1-ranked program in the nation, on Saturday.

