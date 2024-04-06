“I don't think our guys are scared” - Alabama HC Nate Oats sets the tone for intense Final Four showdown against top-seed UConn

Nate Oats' Alabama will take on the No. 1 seeded UConn Huskies (35-3) in the Final Four on Saturday. The highly-anticipated NCAA Tournament semifinal clash will occur at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Ahead of the game, Alabama coach Oats has set the tone, amid reports claiming that his Tide team is not favored to reach the national championship game.

"Yeah, had a good practice yesterday. We made it through injury-free, so I think as long as we can get through today's practice injury-free, we should be healthy for the first time in a while. We're going to need to be healthy. Going to need to use our depth against UConn." said Oats.

"I like where our guys' heads are at. Obviously we're big underdogs, we know that. UConn is very good. They've been running through the competition. But I don't think our guys are scared. I think our guys are confident in their abilities. We're getting healthy, we'll be ready. We know it's going to be a tough game."

Notably, this is the first time that the No. 4 seeded Alabama (25-11) has reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. The Tide can make this campaign even more historic if they reach the championship game.

Alabama finished the regular season with a 21-10 overall record (13-5 in the conference). The Tide then suffered a 102-88 loss against Florida in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

However, Nate Oats is getting the best out of his team in the postseason. The Tide beat Charlestone and Grand Canyon in the first two rounds of March Madness, before taking down UNC 89-87 in the Sweet 16 and Clemson 89-82 in the Elite Eight.

How to watch Nate Oats' Alabama vs. UConn? TV schedule and live stream details for Final Four clash

Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nate Oats

The Alabama vs. UConn Final Four game will be broadcast live on TBS, TNT, and TruTV, with tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo TV.