Markquis Nowell NBA draft: How did the Raptors acquire this Wildcats point guard after rejecting him on the draft night?

Although Markquis Nowell wasn't selected in the 2023 NBA draft, the Kansas State basketball star experienced a turnaround when he got a deal offer from the Toronto Raptors.

Nowell agreed to a two-way contract with Toronto. The two-way contract as an undrafted free agent allows him to play for either the Raptors or their G League affiliate during the regular season.

Nowell’s heroics at Kansas State

Marquis Nowell became a hero earlier this year in what was described as a ride of crazy fate. The 23-year-old took the third-seeded Kansas State Wildcats past the seventh-seeded Michigan State Spartans in the Sweet 16 despite having to fight with an injured ankle during the second half of the game. His 20 points and an NCAA-record 19 assists put Kansas State in the Elite Eight.

Nowell had a good run in college basketball, spending three years at Arkansas-Little Rock and two at Kansas State. He averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds average per game in his career. Last season, he won the Bob Cousy Award as the nation's top point guard and was named first-team All-Big 12 and third-team All-American.

The 5-foot-8 Nowell has always had to make up for what he lacks in body and build with impressive performance.

While Raptors did not consider Nowell a first choice by selecting him at the draft, it did not take them so long to sign a contract with him.

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang provided insight into why Nowell is a good addition to any team despite his physical disadvantage. He said that every team Nowell has worked out with has positive things to say because of the energy he brings to the workouts, his competitive nature and his dedication.

The future seems uncertain for Nowell at this point, but it is in no way bleak. He has a chance at a regular spot on the Raptors as they rebuild around Scottie Barnes and their newest lottery pick, Gradey Dick.

