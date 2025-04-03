Matas Vokietaitis transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for AAC Freshman of the Year ft. Auburn

Matas Vokietaitis will be playing for a new college team next season. The newly minted AAC Freshman of the Year entered the transfer portal on Wednesday after a one-season stint with the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Vokietatis, who was born in Marijampole, Lithuania, averaged 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds through 34 games in his first year with the Owls. He quickly became an integral piece for coach John Jakus, making 20 starts for Florida Atlantic this season.

Here are the top five landing spots for Vokietaitis, who is seeking a fresh start in the 2025-26 NCAA season.

Matas Vokietaitis' potential transfer portal landing spots

#5, UConn Huskies

The UConn Huskies' championship reign is finally over after they lost to the Florida Gators in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Reclaiming the title next season became even harder for coach Dan Hurley after star forward Liam McNeeley announced his declaration for the 2025 NBA draft.

Signing Matas Vokietaitis could be an option for the two-time champion coach to fill that void. He showed his offensive prowess in his final game for Florida Atlantic, scoring 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting in the Owls' 86-79 loss to the Dayton Flyers in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

#4, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers will certainly be buyers in the transfer market, with key players Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper set to make the jump to the NBA. The Scarlet Knights may try to land Vokietaitis, who scored in double figures in 18 games for Florida Atlantic this season.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guards Dylan Harper (#2) and Ace Bailey (4) look on during the second half of their NCAA game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Photo: Imagn

Vokietaitis' best scoring performances came in the games against the UAB Blazers and the Tulane Green Wave, dropping a career-high 21 points in each of those outings.

#3, Florida Gators

Matas Vokietaitis may not have to move out of the state of Florida if the Gators come calling for his services this offseason. The Gators will lose three of their key offensive players after the 2024-25 season, with senior stars Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard set to depart following the NCAA Tournament.

The Gators already have several tall players in their lineup, including 7-foot-9 center Olivier Rioux from Canada. Adding a 7-foot scorer like Vokietaitis will help bolster Florida's frontcourt even further.

#2, Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks need a big man for the 2025-26 season, with Hunter Dickinson's college basketball career coming to a close. Dickinson posted impressive numbers for Kansas, averaging 17.4 points and 10.0 boards per contest in his final season with the Jayhawks.

Coach Bill Self may look to sign Matas Vokietaitis, who shot 67.7% from the field in his freshman season with the Owls. The teen center finished the 2024-25 season as Florida Atlantic's fourth-leading scorer.

#1, Auburn Tigers

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers can't do some recruiting yet, as their main focus right now is to win the program's first-ever national championship. Once their NCAA Tournament campaign ends, Pearl will need to figure out how to replace star big man Johni Broome in his lineup.

Johni Broome (#4), Tahaad Pettiford (#0) and head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers hoist the trophy after they defeated the Michigan State Spartans during the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Getty

Broome will be leaving the Tigers after spending three seasons at Auburn. Adding Matas Vokietaitis may entice Pearl, who will be looking to strengthen his frontcourt for the 2025-26 season.

