"Me and you have to struggle with facial hair area": 4X NBA champ Steph Curry once roasted Conan O'Brien's remark on his "baby face" days at Davidson

NBA icon Steph Curry took a light-hearted jibe at Conan O'Brien during an interview back in 2008. The then-Davidson star was fresh off a miraculous run with the team in the NCAA tournament.

As the conversation began to flow, Curry simply couldn't help himself and said:

"Me and you have to struggle with facial hair area"

Why did Steph Curry take a shot at Conan O'Brien?

The interview was centered around his success during the 2008 NCAA tournament. But the conversation took a slight detour and Curry grasped the opportunity perfectly.

Conan asked Steph whether the opposition players would make fun of him for his "baby face", to which he replied,

"I get mistaken for my brother a lot, he is a senior in high school."

Curry also said that one of the opposition fans once shouted at him saying:

"It's past your bedtime, why are you here?"

And that was when, Steph Curry looked over at Conan and dropped the bombshell. This quip was received with rapturous applause and laughter by the studio crowd and Conan himself!

They then went on to hilariously discuss facial hair products that stimulate hair growth. Conan, quite wittily said:

"Let's talk after the show. You're talking to the right guy!'

Fast forward to about 15 years later, and we have seen both Curry and Conan sport terrific beards. Alongside his new look, Curry has also been carrying on his terrific form, winning games for the Golden State Warriors on a regular basis.

Since his days at Davidson, Curry was cut out for the top and he has now become a certified NBA Hall of Famer. Being responsible for single-handedly bringing the three-point revolution to the NBA and changing the game forever is an outstanding achievement for any player, let alone someone who used to be teased for having a 'baby-face'.