Memphis vs Colorado State basketball injury report and predictions, March 21: Latest on Tyrese Hunter and more

Memphis vs Colorado State is a first-round matchup in March Madness that should be competitive and has one of the highest chances of an upset. The No. 5 Memphis Tigers (29-5) will take on the No. 12 Colorado State Rams (25-9) on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

Heading into the game, the injury report could be a big factor. Colorado State has a fully healthy roster. Conversely, the Tigers have two important players on their injury report. If they are not able to play, it could set the stage for an upset by the Rams.

Memphis vs Colorado State basketball injury report

Tyrese Hunter, Memphis

The Memphis Tigers won the AAC Tournament on Sunday after defeating UAB 84-72. However, their previous game, a 78-77 victory over Tulane, could have jeopardized their season. Tyrese Hunter suffered a foot injury against Tulane and did not play in the AAC Tournament final.

Now, he is listed as questionable to play in the Memphis vs. Colorado State matchup, and his status for the rest of the season is uncertain. Hunter has averaged 13.7 points per game this season.

Dante Harris, Memphis

Similarly, Dante Harris suffered an ankle injury in early March and has not returned to the lineup. Although he is not as significant a contributor as Hunter, he would have been useful in Hunter's absence. Harris is listed as questionable to play against Colorado State.

Memphis vs Colorado State basketball prediction

Memphis has been on a roll heading into March Madness. Despite its recent bad injury luck, the team has won nine games in a row. However, the Tigers are not the only hot team in this matchup as the Rams won the Mountain West Tournament and have won 10 games in a row.

With both teams entering the NCAA Tournament hot, the oddsmakers see this as a close matchup. Colorado State is even the favorite, according to the DraftKings, with -125 odds, and Memphis is a slight +105 underdog.

It is an interesting line that should intrigue fans. Not often is a 12-seed the favorite over a five-seed. With the injuries Memphis is dealing with, it is not hard to say why. However, we think Memphis will narrowly overcome Colorado State in the first round to advance.

Prediction: Memphis 75, Colorado State 74

