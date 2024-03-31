Men’s March Madness 2024 Elite Eight: Locations and key dates explored

Business is about to pick up in the NCAA tournament after the pressure-packed Sweet 16, where six of eight games were decided by single digits and two No. 1 seeded teams were eliminated. From the initial 68-team field, it's down to the last eight teams remaining in the bracket, with a No. 11 seed still standing.

The following teams that have made the regional finals are the (1) UConn Huskies, (1) Purdue Boilermakers, (2) Tennessee Volunteers, (3) Illinois Fight Illini, (4) Alabama Crimson Tide, (4) Duke Blue Devils, (6) Clemson Tigers and (11) NC State Wolfpack.

When is the Elite Eight for Men's March Madness?

Finals of the East and West Regional will take place on Saturday (Mar. 30), and the South and Midwest Regional is scheduled on Sunday (Mar. 31). The TBS network and their respective streaming apps will broadcast the East and West Regional, while CBS will cover the South and Midwest Regional.

Also Read: March Madness announcers today: Full list of crew members for Elite Eight games (Mar. 30)

Men's March Madness Elite Eight locations

The East Regional Finals will be located at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, while the West Regional Finals will be hosted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

On the other side of the bracket, the Midwest Regional Finals will take place at the Little Caesars Palace in Detroit, Michigan. The South Regionals will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Men's March Madness Elite Eight schedule

Saturday, Mar. 30

East Regional Finals

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 3 Illinois, 6:09 p.m. ET (TBS)

West Regional Finals

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 6 Clemson 8:49 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, Mar. 31

South Regional Finals

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 11 NC State, 5:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Midwest Region

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 2:20 p.m. ET (CBS)

After this Elite Eight, the winning teams will march on to the Final Four, which will be played on Apr. 6 (Saturday).

What are your predictions for the Elite Eight games? Let us know in the comment section below.