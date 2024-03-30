March Madness announcers today: Full list of crew members for Elite Eight games (March 30)

The 2024 March Madness Elite Eight kicks off on Saturday as teams vie for coveted spots in the Final Four. The NCAA Tournament has not disappointed fans, delivering thrilling upsets like Alabama beating top-seed North Carolina 89-87 for a spot in the Elite Eight. Halfway through the competition, there's still quite a lot to witness.

Today's lineup features defending champion UConn taking on Illinois. Later in the day, rising SEC basketball powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide will square up against another Clemson Tigers.

March Madness Elite Eight announcers today

Despite both games occurring consecutively at the same venue, they will be covered by separate broadcast teams, airing live on TBS.

We take a look at the teams.

Game Network Broadcast Team UConn vs. Illinois TBS Kevin Harlan Dan Bonner Stan Van Gundy Andy Katz Alabama vs. Clemson TBS Brian Anderson Jim Jackson Allie LaForce

March Madness Elite Eight schedule for today

The Elite Eight games for today are scheduled to be held one after the other at the same venue. The matchup will take place at the TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts. The arena, which is the home ground of the Boston Celtics has hosted a handful of 2024 March Madness games.

Below is the scheduled tip-off for the NCAA Tournament games for today:

Game Venue City Time (ET) UConn vs. Illinois TD Gardens Boston 6:09 p.m. Alabama vs. Clemson TD Gardens Boston 8:49 p.m

The remaining Elite Eight schedule will be held tomorrow March 31, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Purdue takes on Tennessee while Duke plays against NC State in succession.