Merrimack vs Sacred Heart Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - March 2 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The final game of the Northeast Conference is Merrimack vs Sacred Heart Basketball on Saturday. The Sacred Heart Pioneers have a 15-15 record, while the Merrimack College Warriors are 19-10.

The game takes place at William H. Pitt Center. The home team, Merrimack, won their last five games, while the Sacred Heart team is 3-2.

Expand Tweet

Merrimack vs Sacred Heart: Recent Games

Scared Heart is coming off a 79-51 win against Stonehill. Merrimack also had a double-digit win, beating Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 74-55.

The Warriors are averaging 69.6 points per game (286th in college basketball) and allowing 65.5 per outing (26th in college basketball).

Sacred Heart, meanwhile, is registering 93.6 points per 100 possessions (215th in college basketball) and giving up 91.2 points per 100 possessions (140th in college basketball).

In their last game, Merrimack was led by Jayme Decesare and Kaylee Thomas with 15 points each. Sacred Heart, meanwhile, was led by Ny'Ceara Pryor (21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 69.23 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Sierra Johnson (16 PTS, 10 AST, 53.85 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) in their last win against Stonehill.

Merrimack Leaders

Decesare: 11.1 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (39-for-133)

Amaya Staton: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 46 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

Paloma Garcia: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

Sacred Heart Leaders

Pryor: 18.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)

Amelia Wood: 10.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.5 FG%, 25.2 3PT% (39-for-155)

Nalyce Dudley: 7.6 PTS, 50.3 FG%

Merrimack vs Sacred Heart Odds

Spread

Merrimack -3.5 - 105

Sacred Heart +3.5 - 115

Moneyline

Merrimack -162

Sacred Heart +136

Total

Merrimack Over 138.5

Sacred Heart Under 138.5

Merrimack vs Sacred Heart Prediction

Merrimack should not have a problem taking the W. The Pioneers have not been up to the mark this season and should have problems defending against Merrimack.

Furthermore, Merrimack has a 17-9-1 record against the spread this season, while Sacred Heart is 15-14-0.

Do you think Merrimack will take the win in this game, or will Sacred Heart cause an upset in the Northeast Conference?

Also Read: Who is Loyola Chicago Basketball Old Lady? All we know about the University's good luck charm