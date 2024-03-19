Michael Ajayi transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for the Pepperdine guard ft. USC Trojans

The Pepperdine Waves had an underwhelming season as a team, but junior guard Michael Ajayi dominated on the court. He finished the season with 17.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He was shooting 46.7% from the floor and 47.0% from 3-point. Ajayi is one of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, but where will he be playing next season?

Michael Ajayi landing spot #1: USC Trojans

The USC Trojans had a terrible season. They need a great player heading into next season if they want to step up and get back into the NCAA Tournament. With the potential return of Bronny James, they could be a 1-2 punch heading into next season. It could help the Trojans head into Big Ten Conference play.

Michael Ajayi landing spot #2: Kentucky Wildcats

This may seem like a major leap from Pepperdine to Kentucky, but Ajayi could be a massive addition for the Wildcats. He could replace Reed Sheppard when he declares for the 2024 NBA Draft. While he will not have that same dominance, he could be a good fringe starter or sixth man off the bench.

Michael Ajayi landing spot #3: Indiana Hoosiers

On3's Joe Tipton reported that Indiana, one of the top programs, reached out to Ajayi. This would be a great fit for the program as Ajayi has a strong center in Kel'el Ware and getting a guard to complement him. This would be a massive addition for a good but not great team.

Michael Ajayi landing spot #4: Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Gonzaga Bulldogs, one of the top programs in college basketball, could be looking to add Michael Ajayi to the program. With junior guard Ryan Nembhard still on the roster, they could form a dominant duo entering the next college basketball season.

Michael Ajayi landing spot #5: Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks are a massive program, and getting a scoring threat like Ajayi is critical for a team's success. Kevin McCullar Jr. has no eligibility left and Hunter Dickinson is returning for one more year. This team can be a scary team to go up against. It also gives Ajayi a chance to compete for the national championship.

