Michigan Basketball Head Coaching History: Top 5 coaches who made significant contributions to Wolverines' basketball program 

With the recent announcement that current head coach Juwan Howard will not return as the head tactician for Michigan basketball, the Wolverines are now on the hunt for a replacement. Howard`s performance as head coach has been sub-par despite his excellent pedigree as a former player (being a former member of the legendary Fab Five), but his time in Ann Arbor is over.

That said, here`s a look at the who`s who of Michigan basketball head coaches; the best, the worst and everyone else in between.

Michigan basketball's head coach history

Most successful: Steve Fisher, 1989-1997

Success is an extremely subjective metric. But one could argue that Steve Fisher presided over the Wolverines` golden years from the late 80s to the late 90s, even if other coaches in program history have had more wins, better win percentages and everything else.

Fisher won Michigan`s first-ever NCAA men`s basketball title in 1989 and was responsible for signing the famous – or perhaps "infamous" – Fab Five of Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jaylen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. Aside from that, Fisher also led Michigan to several of its deepest NCAA Tournament runs ever, making four Final Fours in 1989, 1992, 1993, and 1997.

Winningest (most overall wins): John Beilein, 2007-2019

John Beilein is Michigan basketball`s winningest HC in terms of overall victories with 278 wins all-time. Beilein`s full record is 278 wins and 150 losses, good for a roughly 65% win percentage. This includes a respectable 126-92 conference record as well (around 57% winning percentage).

Highest winning percentage: George Venkeer, 1928-1931

As one of the earlier head coaches in Michigan basketball history, George Venkeer might`ve not had a lot of time at the helm, but he constantly won. He holds a 74% winning percentage, which is the highest the program has ever seen.

He has a 35-12 overall record (24-10 conference record) and also won the Wolverines` fourth-ever Western (Big Nine) Conference championship in 1929.

Worst overall win-loss record: William Perigo, 1952-1960

Perigo might`ve not been a terrible head coach, all things considered. But he still has the worst overall win-loss record in program history, going 78-100 in his nine seasons at the helm for a paltry 44% win percentage. His conference record is even worse, at 38–78 (33% win percentage).

First long-term success: E.J. Mather, 1919-1928

Back when the sport of basketball itself was still extremely young, E.J. Mather was Michigan basketball`s first head coach to have won over 100 games, going 108-53 for his entire stay.

He also won the program`s first three championships at any level, helping the team to the 1921 Western (Big Nine) Conference title, then winning it again back-to-back in 1926 and 1927.