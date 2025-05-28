Michigan basketball transfer portal: Top 3 targets for Dusty May after Yaxel Lendeborg’s NBA draft decision

Yaxel Lendeborg made Michigan fans ecstatic and excited for the 2025-26 college basketball season after announcing that he'll be returning to college to play for the Wolverines.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the highly-regarded UAB transfer has decided to withdraw from the draft. He will use his final year of eligibility to join Dusty May's team, which ruled the Big Ten Tournament and reached the Sweet Sixteen last season.

Lendeborg confirmed the decision on his own social media account and invited the Michigan fans to watch him and the team at the start of the 2025-26 season in November.

"I'll see you at the Crisler Center," Lendeborg wrote in the social media post. "GO BLUE!"

During his senior season at UAB, Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field, including 35.7% from the 3-point area.

He led the Blazers to the NIT quarterfinals and joined NCAA and NBA legend Larry Bird as the only players in NCAA Division I history to record 600-plus points, 400-plus rebounds and 150-plus assists in a season.

Lendeborg's decision gives Michigan a solid 12-man roster for the coming collegiate basketball wars (per 247 Sports). He'll be teammates with Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr, Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney, Winters Grady, Oscar Goodman, Patrick Liburd, Will Tschetter, Roddy Gayle Jr., Nimari Burnett and LJ Cason.

Michigan still has three scholarship slots for the 2025-26 season. Here are the top three remaining players in the transfer portal that Wolverines coach Dusty May could target to bolster his lineup:

Top 3 transfer portal targets for Michigan men's basketball team after Yaxel Lendeborg’s NBA draft decision

#3. George Kimble III

George Kimble III led Eastern Kentucky's offense last season, averaging 18.0 points per game. The 6-2 incoming junior was sixth in the nation in steals at 2.6 swipes per outing.

The Tampa-born guard tallied 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest in 25 games, but he shot only 38.0% from the field, including 34.8% from long range. However, Kimble is a dependable free-throw shooter, making 85.1% of his shots from the 15-foot line.

#2. Desmond Claude

Desmond Claude played well in his lone season with USC, averaging 15.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.2 apg in 33 games for the Trojans. Claude shot 48.2% (including a decent 31% clip from the 3-point line) and made 76.4% of his attempts from the free-throw line.

The 6-6 New Haven, Connecticut-born player will bring length for Michigan in the guard position. Dusty May can also use him on the wing if he deploys a small ball crew this season.

#1. Jamir Watkins

Arguably the best player available in the transfer portal, Florida State transfer Jamir Watkins has yet to decide whether he'll push forward with his NBA draft bid or remain in college and play out his final year of eligibility.

The 6-7 guard, who posted averages of 18.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.4 apg and 1.2 spg for the Seminoles last season, can boost Michigan's offensive firepower this season if he decides to return to college and play for Dusty May's squad.

