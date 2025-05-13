“He ain’t coming back”: Fans react as Yaxel Lendeborg doubtful between NBA draft and returning for Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg's NBA draft status remains uncertain. On Monday, he told basketball analyst Andy Katz in an interview during the NBA combine that he is leaning towards playing college hoops again in the 2025-26 NCAA season, giving him a 60% chance of suiting up for the Michigan Wolverines.

Lendeborg shared that he loved his visit to Michigan, calling his trip there "amazing," but he admitted that the NBA is his ultimate dream. He said that he will use all the remaining days allotted to him before deciding whether to join the NBA draft or play for Michigan.

Recruits News' Instagram page shared Lendeborg's 60-40 statement, asking fans if the Michigan commit will return to play for the Wolverines. The post has already generated more than 5,000 likes, with fans weighing in on the comments.

College hoops fans shared their thoughts on Yaxel Lendeborg's NBA Draft statement on Instagram. Source: Instagram/@recruitsnews

"He ain't coming back," one fan replied.

"Coming back? He was never here yet," another fan pointed out.

"If he comes to Michigan we could genuinely compete for a natty next year," one fan chimed in.

"If he knows he's gonna be a first round lock then he should stay in the draft," another fan replied.

"Bro better hurry up," one fan commented.

"You get paid in college now. Please come back and wait to be a higher pick!" another fan posted.

Yaxel Lendeborg committed to Michigan on Apr. 5, telling ESPN that he loved the culture coach Dusty May brought to the Wolverines. He also declared for the NBA draft, giving himself several options before deciding on his next move.

How Yaxel Lendeborg fared for UAB in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Yaxel Lendeborg dazzled for the UAB Blazers in the 2024-25 season, posting career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists. He led the team in those departments, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 boards and 4.2 dimes through 37 games. He also displayed his defensive prowess, averaging a team-best 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per contest.

UAB Blazers forward Yaxel Lendeborg (#3) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers forward Nicholas Jourdain (#2) defends during the first half at Dickies Arena. Photo: Imagn

However, Lendeborg's efforts weren't enough to lead the Blazers to a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. UAB took part in the National Invitation Tournament, beating Saint Joseph's and Santa Clara in the first two rounds before losing to UC Irvine in the quarterfinals.

Yaxel Lendeborg impressed in his final tournament for UAB, posting a double-double in each of those three NIT games. He averaged 17.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists during that postseason run.

