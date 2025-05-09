Analyst names Michigan star transfer Yaxel Lendeborg among five prospects to look out for during NBA Draft Combine

Michigan commit Yaxel Lendeborg has been identified as one of the five prospects to keep an eye on during the NBA Draft Combine, which begins on Sunday. Lendeborg, a 6-foot-9 forward, is coming off a stellar season at UAB, where he averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

On Thursday, Kyle Boone, a writer at CBS Sports, listed five players out of 75 participants whom he believes could stand out during the combine — and Lendeborg was one of them.

According to Boone, Lendeborg has the potential to transition from a mid-major standout to a highly sought-after high-major talent and even a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

"Lendeborg's a long forward whose defensive instincts and anticipation pops on tape at UAB," Boone wrote. "Teams want to see him in a different setting against high-level competition and they'll get their wish."

Yaxel Lendeborg is the No. 1 player in the NCAA transfer portal rankings, according to 247Sports. He entered the portal on Mar. 31 and committed to Dusty May's Michigan program on Apr. 5, while also deciding to go through the NBA draft process.

Boone's other prospects to watch out for include Egor Demin of BYU, Carter Bryant of Arizona, Milos Uzan of Houston and Tyrese Proctor of Duke.

The Ringer projects Yaxel Lendeborg as a first-round pick in 2025 NBA draft

In the latest update of The Ringer's 2025 NBA Draft Guide, Yaxel Lendeborg is projected as the No. 19 overall pick.

J. Kyle Mann of The Ringer wrote about the New Jersey native's scouting profile and why he is seen as a first-round selection. He noted how Lendeborg's big frame and footwork have helped him offensively.

"I’ve been most impressed by the way Lendeborg is able to score from anywhere without getting derailed by an appetite to do so," Mann wrote.

Mann also posited that Lendeborg's build and quickness make him more likely to guard bigger players at the next level.

Mann compared Lendeborg's impressive development to that of Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, who has grown into an All-Star-level player. The site also brought up Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams as another comp.

If Lendeborg stays in the draft and is selected at No. 19, he will play for the Brooklyn Nets.

