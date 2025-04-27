UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg makes Michigan move official with new hype video

UAB star Yaxel Lendeborg entered the transfer portal after two strong seasons with the UAB Blazers. After averaging 13.8 points per game as a freshman, he took a step forward as a sophomore, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. It was apparent that Lendeborg was ready to take a step up in his college basketball career.

As a result, Yaxel Lendeborg made the decision to enter the transfer portal after the Blazers' season concluded. He officially confirmed his decision to join the Michigan Wolverines by posting a hype video of him wearing a Michigan uniform on Instagram on Saturday.

"Not too much to say #goblue."

Although Lendeborg had already committed to Michigan, he visited the school over the weekend to film this hype video and confirm his commitment.

It will be a big step up in competition for Lendeborg, who was previously competing in the American division. Now that he is joining a Big Ten team, he will face much stronger competition on a regular basis. During the 2024-25 season, the Wolverines advanced to the Sweet 16 of March Madness for the first time since 2022.

This run in March Madness came after a two-year hiatus when the team did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The team is looking to build on its strong season by adding one of the top players in the transfer portal, Yaxel Lendeborg.

Yaxel Lendeborg joins a strong class of Michigan Wolverines transfers

While there is a lot of excitement around Yaxel Lendeborg's decision to transfer to Michigan, he is not the only player joining the Wolverines through the portal this season. There are three other players who have committed to the team through the portal: Elliot Cadeau, Morez Johnson and Aday Mara. All three players will be expected to have an impact on the team next season.

These players will need to replace the losses of some talent through the transfer portal. Notably, Justin Pippen transferred to California, Sam Walters committed to SMU, and Tre Donaldson transferred to Miami. Donaldson is the biggest loss as he averaged 11.3 points per game last season and was the team's third-leading scorer.

The team is also losing its top two scorers as Danny Wolf declared for the NBA draft, and Vladislav Goldin is out of NCAA eligibility. So, there will be many opportunities for incoming transfers like Yaxel Lendeborg to have an impact on Michigan's next season.

