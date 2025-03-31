Yaxel Lendeborg transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for UAB hooper ft. Rutgers

Yaxel Lendeborg announced that he is leaving the UAB Blazers and entering the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday. He even posted a thank you to the fans as he spent the previous two seasons with the program.

Ad

"Thank you for the past 2 years! They have been nothing short of amazing! You guys have shown me so much love from Day 1 & gave me every right to believe that even my wildest dreams come true. I will never forget the memories here. From the first picture that I ever took with a fan or even my first time holding a baby for a picture. I will forever love and cherish those memories. Thank you for the unconditional love," Lendeborg wrote.

Ad

Trending

Lendeborg has been one of the premier players in college basketball as he averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 52.2% from the floor, 35.7% from the 3-point line, and 75.7% from the free-throw line.

Let's look at some of the top landing spots for the senior forward in the NCAA transfer portal.

Yaxel Lendeborg transfer portal landing spots

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have an exciting team and are going to need to replace at least Dylan Harper as he enters the NBA draft. Adding Yaxel Lendeborg would help as he returns close to home. Rutgers failed to make the NCAA Tournament this season so this could be a massive addition in order to get a boost.

Ad

Villanova Wildcats

The Villanova Wildcats have a new coach in Kevin Willard, so landing a top transfer prospect like Yaxel Landeborg would be a major addition. Needing to be competitive in a top-heavy Big East is critical for the Wildcats, and Lendeborg has the ability to take over games against stiff competition. This would be a great addition to replace forward Eric Dixon, who is not eligible to return next season, as the face of the program for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

UConn Huskies

The UConn Huskies have proven to be a star-making program after winning two straight national championships before taking a step back this season and losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Playing for Dan Hurley could be a massive step up in his production in terms of playing for an elite coach and continue to get eyes on him.

The program has shown the ability to restock the talent throughout the roster, and if the Huskies can land Lendeborg, this could be a massive addition in Storrs getting back in the national championship picture.

Ad

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers made the Elite Eight this season but fell short with a loss to the Houston Cougars. However, there is some changes happening with the program as Jahmai Mashack, Zakai Zeigler, Igor Milicic Jr. and Chaz Lanier are just some of the seniors on this team.

While some could return with one year remaining of eligibility, having Yaxel Lendeborg's production to rely on could help the team next season take that next step.

Ad

St. John's Red Storm

The St. John's Red Storm have been one of the teams that are going to be looking to add talent after seeing guard RJ Luis Jr. enter the NCAA transfer portal already. Lendeborg would be an outstanding player in Rick Pitino's system, and getting to play in the Big Apple inside Madison Square Garden a handful of times per year could be that deciding edge.

This could put him on the map in terms of a national conversation, so this would be a great landing spot as well. Being from the Northeast, this also gives him a chance to be closer to home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here