Michigan State transfer portal: Full list of Spartans set to leave following March Madness exit ft. Tre Holloman

The Michigan State Spartans had a strong year, earning a No. 2 seed in March Madness. However, their season came to an end on Sunday when they lost 70-64 to No. 1 Auburn. Typically, Michigan State is viewed as one of the more prestigious college basketball programs. As a result, the team is not always heavily impacted by transfer portal losses.

However, following the team's exit from March Madness, several players have entered the transfer. Three players have already declared that they are entering the portal and more could add their names to the list in the coming days.

Michigan State players in the transfer portal after March Madness exit

Tre Holloman

The most shocking transfer portal move for the Spartans came with the announcement that Tre Holloman had entered the transfer portal. He was viewed as the team's emotional leader all season and was always there when the team needed a spark while trailing. There has not been an explanation as to why Holloman entered the portal.

Holloman is a three-year veteran of the Michigan State Spartans. This past season, he had his most impactful campaign. He started 16 of the team's 37 games and averaged 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. It remains to be seen which team he will go to or if he will receive an offer from another team altogether.

As always, there is a chance he could return to Michigan State if he does not receive an enticing offer from another college basketball program.

Gehrig Normand

The news that Gehrig Normand entered the transfer portal had the opposite reaction from fans as when Holloman entered it. Normand did not get much playing time, and as a result, it was not a surprise to see that he entered the portal.

Normand will try to find a team that will give him a bigger opportunity to play next season. In his freshman season at Michigan State, Normand only appeared in 13 games, averaging two minutes played in those games.

Xavier Booker

Xaiver Booker entering the transfer portal was a small surprise but not huge. He has been a member of the team for two years and improved on his freshman season.

However, he has still struggled to find consistent playing time with the Spartans. This past season, Booker averaged 12.8 minutes per game in 33 matchups. In limited playing time, he averaged 4.7 points per game.

