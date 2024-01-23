Michigan vs Purdue Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 23 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In a huge Big Ten matchup inside Mackey Arena on Tuesday night, the Michigan Wolverines battle it out against the No. 2-ranked Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wolverines (7-11, 2-5 in Big Ten) are coming off a tough 88-73 home loss on Thursday against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Boilermakers (17-2, 6-2) are dominating and are on a three-game winning streak after an 84-70 road victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.

Michigan vs. Purdue betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Michigan Wolverines +17.5 (-105) Over 152.5 (-110) +1000 Purdue Boilermakers -17.5 (-115) Under 152.5 (-110) -2000

Michigan vs. Purdue Head-to-Head

This Michigan vs. Purdue matchup is split dead even, as each team has 22 victories against the other. Their most recent encounter was on Jan. 26, 2023, when the Boilermakers walked out with a 75-70 road victory.

Where to watch Michigan vs. Purdue

This game is not going to be televised on linear television. However, fans can stream it using the Peacock app.

Michigan vs. Purdue Key Injuries

Michigan

Forward Tray Jackson: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Forward Harrison Hochberg: Undisclosed (OUT)

Guard Cooper Smith: Undisclosed (OUT)

Purdue

No injuries to report

Michigan vs. Purdue: Best Picks and Prediction

There is a clear and distinct difference between the Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermakers, as the Boilermakers are second in the nation while the Wolverines are unranked. Also, Purdue is entering this game with a clean bill of health, while a handful of injuries hamper Michigan.

Purdue is 12-6-1 against the spread, while Michigan is 6-12 against the spread this season. A huge reason has been throughout the offense lately: the Wolverines are scoring 69.0 points in their last four games, while the Boilermakers are averaging a remarkable 88.7 points in their previous three.

There is significant contrast in terms of the talent on the roster, and it begins with senior center Zach Edey, as he is second in the country in points, fourth in rebounds, and 12th in field goal percentage. This year, he averages 23.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 blocks in 29.7 minutes per game. He has been shooting the ball exceptionally well, going 63.0% from the floor.

It will be difficult to win by 18+ points, but expect the Purdue Boilermakers to cover the spread as the better option for bettors.

Pick: Purdue Boilermakers -17.5 (-115)