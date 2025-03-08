Michigan vs. USC women's basketball Prediction, odds & picks for March 8 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

In an exciting Big Ten Tournament semifinals game, the fifth-seeded Michigan Wolverines (22-9, 11-7 Big Ten) take on the top-seeded USC Trojans (27-2, 17-1) on Saturday afternoon inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wolverines are on a three-game winning streak and are coming off a 98-71 neutral site victory in the quarterfinals against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Trojans are on an eight-game winning streak and secured a 94-79 neutral site win over the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals on Friday. This matchup should be intriguing, with the winner advancing to the Big Ten Tournament finals and one step closer to an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Let's take a closer look at the predictions and see which way we should bet on this game.

Michigan vs. USC Prediction

The USC Trojans are the better team in this game and should cover the spread. The Wolverines do not have an answer for JuJu Watkins, and the Trojans have been arguably the best program in college basketball throughout the season.

The Wolverines are playing their third game in as many days, so the tired legs will play a factor here. USC's offense is first in the Big Ten (81.9 ppg) and second in defense (59.1 ppg), so expect it to dominate in this matchup as well.

Michigan vs. USC Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Michigan +9.5 (-115) Over 146.5 (-115) +320 USC -9.5 (-115) Under 146.5 (-115) -650

Michigan vs. USC Head-to-Head

This is just the fourth time in the history of these programs that they have faced one another, with the Trojans currently holding a 2-1 series advantage. They last played earlier this season on Dec. 29, where the Trojans were able to secure a commanding 78-58 home win.

Where to watch Michigan vs. USC

This game between the Michigan Wolverines and the second-ranked USC Trojans will be airing exclusively on Big Ten Network. The channel is also available on the Fox Sports App and YouTube TV, among other streaming services.

Michigan vs. USC Projected Starting Lineups

Michigan Wolverines Projected Starting Lineup

Guard Syla Swords

Guard Mila Holloway

Guard Olivia Olson

Guard Jordan Hobbs

Guard Greta Kampschroeder

USC Trojans Projected Starting Lineup

Guard JuJu Watkins

Forward Kiki Iriafen

Guard Talia von Oelhoffen

Guard Avery Howell

Guard Kennedy Smith

