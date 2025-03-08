  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Michigan vs. USC women's basketball Prediction, odds & picks for March 8 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Michigan vs. USC women's basketball Prediction, odds & picks for March 8 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 08, 2025 18:07 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

In an exciting Big Ten Tournament semifinals game, the fifth-seeded Michigan Wolverines (22-9, 11-7 Big Ten) take on the top-seeded USC Trojans (27-2, 17-1) on Saturday afternoon inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wolverines are on a three-game winning streak and are coming off a 98-71 neutral site victory in the quarterfinals against the Maryland Terrapins.

Ad

The Trojans are on an eight-game winning streak and secured a 94-79 neutral site win over the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals on Friday. This matchup should be intriguing, with the winner advancing to the Big Ten Tournament finals and one step closer to an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Let's take a closer look at the predictions and see which way we should bet on this game.

Michigan vs. USC Prediction

The USC Trojans are the better team in this game and should cover the spread. The Wolverines do not have an answer for JuJu Watkins, and the Trojans have been arguably the best program in college basketball throughout the season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Wolverines are playing their third game in as many days, so the tired legs will play a factor here. USC's offense is first in the Big Ten (81.9 ppg) and second in defense (59.1 ppg), so expect it to dominate in this matchup as well.

Michigan vs. USC Odds

TeamSpreadTotalMoneyline
Michigan+9.5 (-115)Over 146.5 (-115)+320
USC-9.5 (-115)Under 146.5 (-115)-650
Ad

Michigan vs. USC Head-to-Head

This is just the fourth time in the history of these programs that they have faced one another, with the Trojans currently holding a 2-1 series advantage. They last played earlier this season on Dec. 29, where the Trojans were able to secure a commanding 78-58 home win.

Where to watch Michigan vs. USC

This game between the Michigan Wolverines and the second-ranked USC Trojans will be airing exclusively on Big Ten Network. The channel is also available on the Fox Sports App and YouTube TV, among other streaming services.

Ad

Michigan vs. USC Projected Starting Lineups

Michigan Wolverines Projected Starting Lineup

  • Guard Syla Swords
  • Guard Mila Holloway
  • Guard Olivia Olson
  • Guard Jordan Hobbs
  • Guard Greta Kampschroeder

USC Trojans Projected Starting Lineup

  • Guard JuJu Watkins
  • Forward Kiki Iriafen
  • Guard Talia von Oelhoffen
  • Guard Avery Howell
  • Guard Kennedy Smith

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी