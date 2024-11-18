MiLaysia Fulwiley NIL deals - Exploring South Carolina star’s endorsements, sponsorships and more

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has emerged as one of the top players in women's college basketball since she first burst onto the scene in the 2023-24 season.

Despite coming off the bench for coach Dawn Staley, the 5-foot-10 WJ Keenan High School standout has proven to be a big-time collegiate player, efficiently racking up the stats en route to winning the 2024 national title in a 38-0 sweep.

Fulwiley's excellent performances have generated a big following on social media, racking up 201,000 followers on Instagram and X combined. But what's more fascinating is that she has already scored six NIL deals in her sophomore year in college.

MiLaysia Fulwiley's NIL Deals explored

MiLaysia Fulwiley is ranked 12th in NIL valuation among women's college basketball players. She is two places away from 10th-ranked Shelomi Sanders and one place behind UConn guard Azzi Fudd (per On3).

Although On3 has listed her NIL value as "undisclosed," Fulwiley's six deals are by far one of the most valuable in the women's college basketball scene.

MiLaysia Fulwiley's NIL Deals

Date Deal Partners 3/28/2024 Intuit TurboTax

3/19/2024 Red Bull 3/15/2024 Curry Brand 3/11/2024 RITZ Crackers 2/21/2024 Mr. Seafood 9/12/2023 Ad Council

She first gained an NIL deal months before her freshman season with the Ad Council in September 2023.

As South Carolina kept on winning that season, Fulwiley's deals increased rapidly, beginning with the deal for Mr. Seafood she signed on Feb. 21.

The electric guard continued receiving deals as the Gamecocks won the 2024 SEC regular season and tournament titles, as well as during the NCAA Tournament.

MiLaysia Fulwiley signed NIL transactions with RITZ Crackers, Curry Brand, Red Bull and Intuit TurboTax in the middle of the NCAA Tournament.

The brands that trusted her didn't end up having a failed deal. Fulwiley was able to help South Carolina win the national title and complete the unprecedented sweep.

MiLaysia Fulwiley continues her excellent form in the 2024-25 college basketball season

MiLaysia Fulwiley continued her awesome form off the bench for South Carolina in its 95-44 drubbing of East Carolina on Sunday. Fulwiley played for 22 minutes and tallied 12 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal.

She shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 of 4 from the 3-point line. The guard made 3 of 6 shots from the free throw line to score in double figures for the third straight time.

In four games this season, Fulwiley has averaged 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. She has made 50% of her shots, which included a 33.3% clip from 3-pointers.

South Carolina continues its 2024-25 women's college basketball season campaign with an away game against Clemson on Nov. 20 at the Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. It will be the 69th game between the two teams, with the Gamecocks leading the series, 35-33.

In its previous clash, South Carolina trampled Clemson, 109-40, in front of 16,820 fans at the Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 16, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina.

