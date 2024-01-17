Missouri vs Alabama Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 16 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have a Southeastern Conference matchup on Tuesday evening between the Missouri Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers (8-8, 0-3) are looking to snap their three-game losing streak after a 71-69 overtime home loss on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Crimson Tide (11-5, 3-0) are riding a five-game winning streak after an 82-74 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

Missouri Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Missouri Tigers +14.5 (-110) Over 161.5 (-110) +1000 Alabama Crimson Tide -14.5 (-110) Under 161.5 (-110) -1800

Missouri Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide match details

Fixture: Missouri Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Date and Time: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Missouri Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide key stats

The Tigers' offense averages 75.6 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the field. Sean East II, a senior guard, has led the way for the program. In 33.6 minutes, he averages 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

Missouri's defense has been struggling a bit, allowing 72.7 points per game. As of this point, they are averaging 5.9 blocks and a solid 8.6 steals per game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are offensively outstanding, scoring 90.1 points this season and shooting 48.8% from the floor. Senior guard Mark Sears is one of the top players in all of college basketball. He has put up 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals while playing 30.4 minutes per game.

The Roll Tide's defense has been holding its own, giving up 73.9 points per game up to this point. They are averaging 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game as well.

Missouri Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Best Picks and prediction

Good teams win and great teams cover. When diving into the against-the-spread records for both programs, there is a distinct difference as the Tigers are 4-12 against the spread while the Crimson Tide are sitting in a good spot with a 9-7 record.

Looking at the offenses in the last handful of games shows a difference here as well as the Tigers are scoring 71.3 points in their last three games while the Crimson Tide are averaging 89.2 points in their previous five games.

All in all, go with the Roll Tide to cover the spread in this game at home.

Pick: Alabama Crimson Tide -14.5 (-110)