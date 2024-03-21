Montana State vs. Grambling State Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 20 - March Madness 2024

Having won their conference tournaments, the Grambling State Tigers and Montana State Bobcats now battle to continue onward in the NCAA Tournament. The two schools will clash Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

By winning the SWAC (Grambling State) and the Big Sky (Montana State), these teams earned the right to a First Four showdown. The winner of Wednesday's game will face No. 1-seed Purdue on Friday in Indianapolis.

Montana State vs. Grambling State Prediction

Jourdan Smith and Grambling State are preparing for their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

Montana State (17-17) posted a 12-9 mark in Big Sky play. As a No. 5 seed in the conference tournament, the Bobcats took down No. 3 seed Montana to earn a spot in the First Four. Meanwhile, Grambling State (20-14) went 14-4 in the SWAC and earned the top seed in its league tournament. The Tigers outlasted No. 3 seed Texas Southern to win the title.

Montana State won five of its last six games to reach this level. The Bobcats are an excellent perimeter shooting team, hitting 36.7% from 3-point range. Guard Robert Ford (15.9 points per game, 42.3% 3-point shooter) is the best player on the roster.

Grambling State won nine of its last 10 but also played a competition ranked by College Basketball Reference at 322nd of 362 Division I teams. The Tigers also scored just 67.6 points per game, 321st in the nation. They also managed just 9.7 assists per game.

Robert Ford III has led the Bobcats, scoring 15.9 points per game. Meanwhile, for the Tigers, Kintavious Dozier has put up 13.1 ppg.

Montana State's superior shooting gives the Bobcats an edge.

Pick: Montana State 70, Grambling State 64

Montana State vs. Grambling State Betting Odds

Montana State is a 4.5-point favorite. The game's over/under is 134.5. The moneyline on Montana State is at -210, with Grambling State at +180.

Montana State vs. Grambling State Head-to-Head

These teams have never played previously. This is Montana State's sixth NCAA Tournament appearance, and the Bobcats have never won. Last year, the Bobcats lost to No. 2 seed Kansas State 77-65. This is Grambling State's first NCAA Tournament appearance.

Where to Watch Montana State vs. Grambling State

Place: UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 20, 6:40 p.m. EST

TV: TruTV

Montana State vs. Grambling State Injuries

Montana State

None

Grambling State

None

