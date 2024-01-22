Montana vs Weber State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 22 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Montana and Weber State will face off Monday night in a showdown that could impact the Big Sky Conference race. Both schools enter the game with three conference wins, hoping to keep pace with league leader Eastern Washington, who has opened conference play at 5-0. A pair of talented offensive teams still looking to gel figure to make the game a competitive fight.

Weber State opened the season as the favorite to win the league title. But after winning its first two conference matchups, the Wildcats have stumbled in recent outings. Forward Dillon Jones is a next-level talent and will be looking to right the ship.

Meanwhile, Montana lost to Weber State by 30 last month on the road. But the Grizzlies are scoring points in bunches and will have the home-court advantage tonight.

Montana vs. Weber State Prediction

Montana coach Travis DeCuire will look to avenge a loss to Weber State earlier this season.

The Grizzlies have two major edges in this game: A home-court advantage and an excellent touch at the free-throw line. Montana's 77.5% clip at the free-throw line is 14th best in the nation and will be hard to counter in a close game.

Weber State is also an excellent foul-shooting team, coming in at 17th best in the nation and shooting 77%. But the Wildcats struggle on the backboard, ranking 337th in the country in offensive rebounding and just 279th in overall rebounding.

Junior forward Dillon Jones (18.7 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists per game) is likely the best player on the court. When a team struggles to rebound on the road, it also finds it tough to win.

Although Weber State bested Montana easily at home last month, it would be surprising for a decent Montana team to have another awful offensive game. The Grizzlies have scored 80 points in their previous five games played, and even if they do so tonight, they should manage enough offensive firepower to claim a revenge victory.

Montana 77, Weber State 74

Montana vs. Weber State Betting Odds

Montana is listed as a roughly 1.5-point home favorite, with an over-under for this game hanging around 145 points. Weber State likes to operate with a slower pace and will get some play as a road favorite based on their earlier win over Montana.

Montana vs. Weber State Head-to-Head

Weber State opened conference play in December by crushing Montana 93-63 at home. In the first game after Christmas, Weber State shot an insane 9 for 12 from 3-point range while holding Montana to 3 for 20 from long distance.

Weber State also leads the all-time series between the two schools, 76-63. That said, it has been a close series in recent years, with the last ten matchups evenly split five each for Weber State and Montana.

Where to Watch Montana vs. Weber State

Not unusual for a Big Sky matchup, the game will be shown exclusively on the ESPN+ platform, with the tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific.

Montana vs. Weber State Injuries

Montana

Playmaking freshman guard Money Williams has missed the last seven games with a foot injury. Williams was averaging 14.3 points per game and shooting 88% at the free-throw line when he was injured, so his loss could be significant.