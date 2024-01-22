Kansas vs Cincinnati Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 22 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No. 3-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will host the Cincinnati Bearcats at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night in a Big 12 matchup.

The Bearcats (13-5, 2-3 in Big 12) are coming off a 69-65 home loss on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Jayhawks (15-3, 3-2) enter the game fresh off a 91-85 loss on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Cincinnati Bearcats +8.5 (-115) Over 146.5 (-115) +300 Kansas Jayhawks -8.5 (-105) Under 146.5 (-105) -380

Cincinnati vs. Kansas head-to-head

With conference realignment, there will be newer matchups, and this will be the first time that the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Kansas Jayhawks play against one another.

Where to watch Cincinnati vs. Kansas?

This game will be available on linear television as it will be on ESPN. You can also watch all the action on the ESPN+ app or YouTube TV and not miss a second of the game.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas key injuries

Cincinnati

Guard CJ Fredrick: Hamstring (OUT)

Kansas

No injuries to report

Cincinnati vs. Kansas: Best picks and prediction

There is a reason why the Cincinnati Bearcats are doing well, but the Kansas Jayhawks are the No. 3-ranked program in college basketball, and that is because they are incredibly dominant.

The offensive production over their recent stretch of games shows a pretty big gap between these teams, as Cincinnati scored 69.8 points in its last five games while Kansas averaged 84.3 points in its previous three.

A huge reason is that the Jayhawks are electric offensively, as the team has a 51.0 field goal percentage compared to the Bearcats' 45.3%. Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has dominated, averaging 20 points with a shooting split of 49.6/36.8/84.2, so it will be difficult to slow him down.

Additionally, Kansas has senior center Hunter Dickinson, who is a walking double-double, averaging 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds while adding 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. Neither program has covered the spread well, but the Jayhawks are a better program and should cover the spread in their own building.

Pick: Kansas Jayhawks -6.5 (-110)

