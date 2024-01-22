North Carolina (UNC) vs Wake Forest Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 22 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In an exciting Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Monday evening, Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the fourth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels in Dean E. Smith Center.

The Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2 ACC) are doing an outstanding job as they are coming off a 90-65 home victory against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. The Tar Heels (15-3, 7-0) are currently on a massive eight-game winning streak after a 76-66 road win on Saturday against the Boston College Eagles.

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Wake Forest Demon Deacons +8.5 (-120) Over 155.5 (-115) +290 North Carolina Tar Heels -8.5 (+100) Under 155.5 (-105) -360

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina head-to-head

This marks the 38th time the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the North Carolina Tar Heels play against one another. The Tar Heels hold a 23-14 advantage, but the Demon Deacons won the most recent matchup on Feb. 7, 2023, by 92-85.

Where to watch Wake Forest vs North Carolina?

This game will be airing on ESPN and will be available to stream via YouTube TV or the ESPN+ apps.

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina key injuries

Penn State

Guard Jao Ituka: Knee (OUT)

North Carolina

No injuries to report

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina: Best picks and prediction

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have been a great team, but there is a reason why the North Carolina Tar Heels are ranked fourth in all of college basketball. They have the better offenses and should be able to control things.

The previous three games show a clear difference between these offensive teams, as the Demon Deacons are averaging 77.3 points while the Tar Heels are scoring 88.3 points in that stretch. A huge difference is the ability to grab rebounds, as Wake Forest is averaging 35.1 rebounds per game while North Carolina is recording 41.2 total rebounds per game.

The duo of guard RJ Davis and forward Armando Bacot are going to be challenging to contend with, as the North Carolina Tar Heels should dominate in this game. There is a reason why they are a perfect 7-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference action, so go with them to cover the spread.

Pick: North Carolina Tar Heels, -8.5 (+100)