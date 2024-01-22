McNeese vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 22 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In a Southland Conference game, the McNeese Cowboys will face off against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Monday evening at the America Bank Center.

The Cowboys (16-2, 5-0 in Southland) are on a massive 11-game winning streak following an 80-66 road victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Islanders (11-7, 4-1) are on a two-game winning streak after a 69-59 home victory on Saturday against the Nicholls Colonels.

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline McNeese Cowboys -4.5 (-115) Over 140.5 (-110) -200 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders +4.5 (-105) Under 140.5 (-110) +170

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi head-to-head

The two programs are preparing to play each other for the 26th time, and it has been pretty one-sided. The Islanders hold a 19-6 record and have won each of the previous 16 games, including an 80-63 neutral site win on March 7, 2023.

Where to watch McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi?

This game will be televised on ESPNU, but it is not the only way to catch the action. The Cowboys and Islanders game can also be seen on the ESPN+ app.

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi key injuries

McNeese

No injuries to report

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

No injuries to report

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Best picks and prediction

There is a reason why the McNeese Cowboys are 6-2 on the road this season and are a perfect 5-0 against Southland Conference opponents. When looking at the offenses throughout the last handful of games, there is a huge difference: the Cowboys are averaging 80.7 points in their last three games, while the Islanders are scoring 75.6 points in their previous five.

Senior guard Shahada Wells is far and away the best offensive player for either team, as he is shooting 50.0% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc. That incredible scoring averages 18.9 points, including 21.8 points per game in nine road outings.

There is a huge contrast even on the defensive side of the court throughout the season. McNeese is 26th in the nation with a 39.9 opposing field goal percentage, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is closer to the middle of the country as they are 169th in college basketball with a 43.9 shooting percentage against.

Pick: McNeese Cowboys -4.5 (-115)

