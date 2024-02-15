“My shorty forreal” - Jake Ferguson goes down memory lane wishing GF Haley Cavinder with special Valentine’s Day wish

Jake Ferguson took a trip down memory lane to wish his girlfriend Haley Cavinder on Valentine's Day. The Dallas Cowboys tight end uploaded some adorable pictures of his relationship journey with the TCU Horned Frogs commit.

Ferguson captioned the post:

"My shorty forreal #loveisintheair"

Cavinder and Ferguson sparked dating rumors in October 2023, when the Cowboys star posted a photo to his Instagram Story of himself hugging the former Miami Hurricanes star.

The following month, Cavinder confirmed on her Twin Talk podcast with her twin sister Hanna that she was dating Ferguson. The social media influencer also attended a Cowboys game in December to support her boyfriend.

Cavinder played three years at Florida State from 2019 to 2022 and earned All-Mountain West Team honors in each season. She then transferred to Miami and played one year with the Hurricanes.

During the 2022-23 season, Cavinder played 35 games and averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. It was the lowest-scoring season of her career, but she still picked up Second-team All-ACC honors.

In November 2023, Cavinder announced that she would be playing her final year of college basketball with the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2024-25 season.

Jake Ferguson net worth: How much is the Dallas Cowboys TE worth in 2024?

Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

As per multiple reports, Jake Ferguson is worth around $3 million as of 2024. He has made a small fortune through his NFL career.

The Dallas Cowboys picked Ferguson in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He previously played five seasons of college football with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Per Spotrac, Ferguson signed a four-year, $4,364,884 contract with the Cowboys. His deal included a $704,884 signing bonus.

Ferguson has racked up 935 yards on 90 receptions and caught seven touchdowns through the air in his two seasons with the Cowboys. He earned his career's first Pro Bowl honor in 2023.