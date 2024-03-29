Myles Rice transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Washington State guard ft. Aztecs

Freshman guard Myles Rice is planning on entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Rice could be a major piece of a program going forward, with multiple years of eligibility remaining. The Washington State Cougars guard averaged 14.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.2 minutes per game this season.

Where will the Pac-12 Rookie of the Year wind up next season? Let's look at the top five landing spots for the Cougars guard.

Top 5 landing spots for Myles Rice

#1: Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks would be an interesting fit as they were almost able to upset the Creighton Bluejays in the Round of 32. The team is going to be in a state of flux as center N'Faly Dante and guard Jermaine Couisnard are out of eligibility. This would be a chance for Rice to lead a program that is known for being a success.

#2: San Diego State Aztecs

The San Diego State Aztecs lost in the Sweet 16 this year and it is clear that they will need to find someone who can replace Jaedon LeDee's lethal scoring. LeDee scored a team-leading 21.4 points per game for the Aztecs. It would be a great fit for both sides going forward.

#3: James Madison Dukes

The James Madison Dukes gave Myles Rice an offer out of high school, so they are aware of his ability. The team could change a bit this offseason as their coach, Mark Byington, left to join Vanderbilt, but some decision-makers are still with the program, which will be crucial for recruiting Rice.

The Dukes are coming off an incredible season where the team won 32 games, and adding Rice to the backcourt could continue a great trajectory for the program.

#4: Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are an interesting team as he played high school basketball and needs to get a spark to make the NCAA Tournament next season. The Bulldogs have a good program right now.

However, Rice can elevate it in the Southeastern Conference to the point where it can compete in the SEC Tournament. He can be a strong player for a team with a lot of upperclassmen, specifically at the guard position.

#5: Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores may seem like an odd program for Rice to consider, but there are definitely some positives as well. The Commodores signed Mark Byington as their next coach, and there will be a massive improvement. There are not too many expectations in the first season, but Myles could help create a winning culture for the program.