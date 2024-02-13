NBA Draft Expert outlines future offensive weapon for $815K NIL-Valued projected first round pick Zach Edey

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey is making rounds in social media after he banked in a three-pointer in their game against Indiana on Saturday, February 10. NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony is not surprised by the big man's capability to shoot from long range and has a lot to say on social media.

Givony, who is the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, sees the three-point shot as an additional repertoire in the 7-foot-4 cager's arsenal when he ventures into the NBA. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) this projection.

Zach Edey made the first 3-pointer of his college career Saturday (banked it). We watched him take and make a bunch of 3s at his Pro Day at the NBA Combine last May, and based on his touch and form, it didn't seem unrealistic for that to eventually become part of his game.

Here's the post for the same:

Givony sees Edey's range as a big factor when he plays for the NBA as it is another weapon that will make his guards confused about where should they guard the behemoth Canadian slotman.

On3 Elite projects Edey's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) valuation at $815K, which is good for 40th overall in the NIL rankings. It ranks sixth in the college basketball category behind Kansas center Hunter Dickinson, North Carolina shooting guard R.J. Davis, Duke SG Jared McCain, combo guard Hansel Emmanuel, and USC pointguard Bronny James.

In the College Basketball National Player of the Year Power Rankings, Edey is at the top of the heap as he is carrying the Boilermakers en route to an excellent 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season. His current form has propelled Purdue to 22-2 win-loss record, placing them second in The Associated Press Poll.

Indiana v Purdue

Zach Edey is carrying the Boilermakers this season

The 2.24-meter prospect from Toronto made his first three-pointer of the season in Purdue's 79-59 win against Indiana. He finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 34 minutes of action against the Hoosiers.

The victory helped the Boilermakers resume their hold of the Big Ten Conference lead with just a few weeks remaining before the start of the NCAA's March Madness.

Edey has averaged a career-best 23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.8 assists and 0.3 steals per game. He continues to be the hulking presence inside the paint for the Boilermakers, who are looking to compete in their fourth straight NCAA tournament.

The Boilermakers are slated to play seven more games, including their next outing against Minnesota on February 16. Edey is expected to play as a focal point in Purdue's offense in the March Madness and the NCAA tournament proper.