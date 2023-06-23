NBA and NBA Draft fans, the moment we all have been waiting for is upon us. It is Draft Day! Tonight we find out where our favorite college basketball prospects are drafted and where they will play next season.

Imagine being Michigan Wolverine draft hopefuls, Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard. All the time and work they put into this night, and in a few hours, their worlds will be turned upside down in a blink of an eye.

Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard formed one of the most dynamic backcourts in college basketball in 2023, but each offers their own skill set. How their games adjust to the rigors of the NBA game will be fascinating to watch. Will both players get selected in the 1st round of the 2023 NBA Draft? Let's dive deeper, shall we?

Kobe Bufkin: Analysis

Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard were a dynmic duo at Michigan

Kobe Bufkin has the ability to score in spurts and lifts a team offensively. Bufkin is at his best when he is aggressive on the offensive end of the court, driving to the paint. He knows when to turn it up a notch, which he does in the game's moments that matter the most.

Bufkin isn't a natural shooter. He has developed a mid-range game. Bufkin can be an offensive facilitator for his teammates, getting them open looks. He is a tough player who will fit culturally into any NBA locker room.

Kobe Bufkin: Projection

2023 NBA Draft Combine

I don't see how Kobe Bufkin makes it out of the 1st round. There's too much to like in his profile. Like all of these prospects, Bufkin will take some time to develop for the physicality of the NBA game.

Kobe Bufkin must take care of the ball better, or he won't see the floor. Turnovers have been his undoing. Ultimately, Bufkin can develop into a backup PG who can play 15-18 minutes per night.

Jeff Howard: Analysis

Jett Howard has a smooth shot

The son of Michigan Head Coach Juwan, Jett Howard, has the pedigree and the type of well-rounded game the NBA covets. Howard is one of the 3-and-D prospects that finds a niche on both ends of the court.

Howard brings offensive versatility, able to play shooting guard, small forward, or power forward. In today's NBA, where positionless basketball is more common, Jett Howard fits in like a glove.

Jett Howard can guard multiple positions on the floor. He doesn't have to come off for any reason. Howard has a nice shooting stroke and will be an asset in the pick-and-roll.

Jett Howard: Projection

Jett Howard has an NBA ready game

I expect teammate Kobe Bufkin to be drafted first, but Jett Howard shouldn't wait much longer to hear his name called. Howard has an NBA-ready game, even if he is average athletically.

I don't see either Wolverine as a lottery pick, but Bufkin and Howard should be drafted sometime in the 20s during the 2023 NBA Draft.

