Kobe Bufkin replacements: Predicting the next Michigan starting guard in place of the potential 2023 NBA Draft pick

Kobe Bufkin was one of the only bright spots for the Michigan Wolverines in a season which ended with a 18-16 overall record.

Bufkin was a complete three-level finisher, with competent perimeter defense and the tendency to make the hard shots and draw fouls via his ball handling, dribbling and movement. His 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists will be hard to replace.

The Michigan prospects

Coach Juwan Howard and his staff have shown the ability to rebuild whenever they lose star players. One statistic that stands out is the fact that a rookie has made the Big Ten freshman team in four consecutive seasons under him. Surely he can't pull it off again with a potential Kobe Bufkin replacement?

The Wolverines have been active in the transfer portal, and they also have the talent within their ranks to replace the dynamism and end product that Kobe Bufkin had.

Initially, the Wolverines had secured the commitment of Caleb Love through the transfer portal from North Carolina. Also a shooting guard with a tendency to facilitate play and make shots, he was ostensibly a Bufkin replacement. Issues with transferring his credits meant that he went to Arizona instead.

Dug McDaniel could be the player to take over Bufkin's spot as he averaged 8.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 3.6 apg last season. He had to play second fiddle for a while as Bufkin took over the main facilitator's role for Michigan.

He shot 35.5% from deep, exactly the same as Bufkin coincidentally. He shot slightly less efficiently from the floor at 38.4% compared to Bufkin's 48.2%, numbers that will have to be ramped up to come anywhere near his predecessor's.

Late on Wednesday, Michigan extended an offer to Billy Richmond from Camden High. Richmond is the most similar player to Bufkin stylistically. He is athletic and quick in transition and decisive when driving down the lane with the ball. He has been described as more of a slashing guard than a straight up shooting guard.

His finishing under the rim is also a major feature of his game. He has multiple offers from programs like Kansas State, Kentucky and Alabama. If Michigan manage to snag his signature, it will be a major step towards replacing Kobe Bufkin.

The Michigan family will be watching as Kobe gets picked during the NBA draft on Thursday night, hoping he lands in the lottery draft spots. It's looking more likely to happen as he has been mocked to be picked as high as ninth.

