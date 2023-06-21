How to watch NBA Draft 2023 for free: TV schedule and livestream details explored

The NBA Draft takes place in Barclays Center on Thursday, June 22. Victor Wembanyama headlines the newest class that will begin their NBA journey.

The draft starts at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. It will air on ESPN and ABC. It can also be streamed on the ESPN app. ABC will broadcast the first round. ESPN will air both rounds and all 58 picks.

You can stream the broadcast and all the picks on anywhere you can get ESPN. It is available online on Watch ESPN or any smart devices with the ESPN app.

You can also watch the action on YouTube TV or Sling. You can watch it for free with an antenna on ABC.

What is the NBA Draft order?

The San Antonio Spurs will select first. Barring any trades, they will be followed by the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.

The Spurs are expected to take Wembanyama. He is hyped as the best draft prospect since LeBron James.

Brandon Miller from Alabama and Scoot Henderson from the G-League Ignite are the other top prospects in this year’s class. There are no confirmed reports on who the Hornets will take between the two with the second pick.

Henderson and Miller may be attractive prospects for teams to try and trade for as well. If the Blazers decide to keep Damian Lillard and try to compete instead of rebuild, they could trade the third overall pick.

Portland could also take Henderson or Miller and move toward a young core. It may trade Lillard for more picks and future assets on draft night.

There are other things to watch after the top three of the draft. Amen and Ausar Thompson could be the first siblings to be drafted in the top 10 of the same NBA draft. They are identical twins and could be athletic additions to a lottery team.

The second round of the NBA Draft will be intriguing as well. Players drafted in the second round do not often make NBA rosters, but there are sometimes diamonds in the rough to be found. Two-time MVP and recent champion Nikola Jokic went in the second round of his draft class. Could the next Jokic be found in this year’s later round?

Here are our predictions for all 58 picks at NBA Draft 2023!

