NCAA analyst gives his 2 cents as Jan Jensen names Iowa freshman to fill the void left by Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin

NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg gives his opinion about the recent postgame interview by Iowa coach Jan Jensen following the Hawkeyes' 87-84 overtime loss to Nebraska. Jensen identified rookie Aaliyah Guyton as the locker room leader who stepped up and motivated the team whenever they were down.

During the interview, Jansen was asked by a reporter who has filled the void left by former Iowa stars Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin on motivating her teammates in the locker room.

"Aaliyah Guyton. She does a heck of a job," the first-year coach said. (4:41)

After the video clip, the podcast transitioned to Lundberg, who gave his two cents on the statement. He seemed surprised by Jansen's answer but gave a positive spin about what the coach supposedly meant.

"That was interesting to hear the name of a freshman there as the player filling the leadership void which bodes well for the future of Iowa," Lundberg said. (4:43)

The college sports analyst felt that fans got hyped when the Hawkeyes started the season at 12-2, giving early praises to the team and thought they've moved on and performed well without Caitlin Clark and former coach Lisa Bluder.

Lundberg also hailed Jensen for handling the situation professionally. He believes the Hawkeyes' program is heading in the right direction about player development.

NCAA analyst expects Iowa to be back as one of the top programs in women's basketball

College sports analyst Robin Lundberg called Iowa a team to look forward to in the coming years. Although Lundberg remarked it wouldn't reach the status it had with Caitlin Clark, the Hawkeyes will remain in the mix of teams that will contend in Big Ten and the NCAA Tournament plays.

"(Jan) Jensen is tasked with an interesting situation where she was given this great selling point," Lundberg said (6:57) "But she still needs to build now because everything that happened before wasn't destroyed but it dissipated."

"We'll see how they do the rest of the season from here. But it is not surprising they would be struggling post-Lisa Bluder, post-Kate Martin and post Caitlin Clark and Company," he added. (7:49)

But first, Iowa needs to arrest the losing skid it is having. The Hawkeyes had a chance to break that spell against Oregon, but they succumbed to a 50-49 decision and dropped to 12-7 (2-6 in Big Ten).

Up next for Iowa is its Wednesday's clash against Washington (13-6, 4-3). The Huskies are coming off an 87-58 victory over Purdue on Saturday.

Will the Iowa Hawkeyes find their bearings and win against Washington? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

