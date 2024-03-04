NCAAB analyst Seth Greenberg makes his pick for the most dangerous SEC team ahead of March Madness: "They're a problem"

NCAA Basketball analyst Seth Greenberg has picked No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats as the most dangerous Southeastern Conference (SEC) team ahead of March Madness.

Greenberg made his pick during an episode of College Gameday, describing the John Calipari-coached Wildcats as "a problem" in the NCAA Tournament.

"They have a collective responsibility. They celebrate each other. They appreciate what each other brings to the table... They got dudes... They're a problem," said Greenberg.

The analyst also pointed out that Kentucky's balanced lineup may pose mismatch problems to opposing squads in March Madness.

Five Wildcats have averaged in double figures this season, with Antonio Reeves leading the charge at 20.0 points per contest. Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, Tre Mitchell, and D. J. Wagner have also stepped up for the team when opposing teams put a body on Reeves to prevent him from doing damage.

Kentucky Wildcats secure important win over SEC rivals Arkansas

Kentucky picked up an important win over SEC rivals Arkansas Razorbacks, 111-102, on Saturday at the Rupp Arena. Seven Wildcats players scored in double figures, with Reeves and Wagner combining for 41 points.

Aaron Bradshaw and Dillingham contributed 15 markers each in the high-scoring encounter while Zvonimir Ivisic, Reed Sheppard, and Justin Edwards scored 12, 10, and 10 points, respectively.

Kentucky played like a well-oiled unit in offense, shooting 34-of-60 from the field, including 9-of-20 from the 3-point area. They also made 34 free throws out of 42 attempts for an 81.0% clip.

The Wildcats (21-8, 11-5 in SEC) share fourth place with No. 11 Auburn (22-7) in the conference standings. They are two games behind SEC leaders and No. 4 seed Tennessee (23-6, 13-3 in SEC).

They are fourth in the league in offense with an average of 89.6 points per game and 23rd in assists at 17.3 per contest.

Kentucky still has two games remaining in its regular season schedule, as it hopes to secure a higher seeding in this year's March Madness. They will meet Vanderbilt on March 6 and conclude the season at Tennessee, three days later.