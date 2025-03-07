Nebraska vs. UCLA prediction, odds & picks for Mar. 7 | College basketball season 2024-25

The 10th-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers and the second-seeded UCLA Bruins will clash inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a neutral site, on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Cornhuskers had a massive fourth quarter and defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 74-70 on Thursday in the second round.

Meanwhile, the Bruins have not played since Saturday's regular-season finale as they had a bye. They lost at home to the then-No. 4-ranked USC Trojans 80-67.

Let's take a deeper dive into the Nebraska and No. 4-ranked UCLA matchup.

Nebraska vs. UCLA prediction

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on their third consecutive game in as many days as a result of their seeding in the Big Ten Tournament while UCLA has not played in six days. The Bruins are also the No. 4-ranked team in the nation, so they should have the advantage here.

UCLA (27-2, 16-2) is averaging 78.8 points per game on 48.1% shooting while Nebraska (21-10, 10-8) scores 76.1 points on 44.9% shooting. Bruins center Lauren Betts is expected to limit Cornhuskers center Alexis Markowski's production on Friday.

Expect UCLA to cover the spread with its fresh legs and easily win the game. These offenses are too electric to not put up massive scoring numbers as well.

Nebraska vs. UCLA odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Nebraska +16.5 (-115) Over 142.5 (-115) +700 UCLA -16.5 (-115) Under 142.5 (-115) -3000

Nebraska vs. UCLA picks

Pick #1: UCLA Bruins -16.5

Pick #2: Over 142.5

Pick #3: UCLA Bruins ML (-3000)

Nebraska vs. UCLA head-to-head

This will be the ninth-ever meeting between the UCLA Bruins and Nebraska Cornhuskers, with the Bruins holding a 5-3 record. They last met on Jan. 25 and UCLA won 91-54 at home.

How to watch Nebraska vs. UCLA

The game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the UCLA Bruins will be aired exclusively on the Big Ten Network. If fans can't watch via linear television, there are several streaming options, including the Fox Sports App, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu and DirecTV Stream.

