  $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson drops 2-word reaction as mom Kia Brooks sends sweet message

$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson drops 2-word reaction as mom Kia Brooks sends sweet message

By Inioluwa
Published Jul 24, 2025 22:32 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional Practice - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional Practice - Source: Imagn

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heartwarming dose of love for her daughter. Brooks posted a simple yet touching graphic on her Instagram Story that read:

"I will choose my daughter to be my daughter in every lifetime again and again."

Brooks also captioned the post with a message directed towards Flau'Jae.

"@flaujae so proud of you," she wrote.

In response, Flau'Jae reshared the post on her own Instagram Story alongside a two-word caption.

"Vice Versa," Flau'Jae wrote, expressing her love and appreciation right back.
$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau&#039;jae Johnson drops 2-word reaction as mom Kia Brooks sends sweet message. (Image via Instagram @flaujae)
$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson drops 2-word reaction as mom Kia Brooks sends sweet message. (Image via Instagram @flaujae)

Kia Brooks is known to always lend her love and support to her daughter's journey every step of the way. A quick look at her social media shows just how active and involved she is in Flau'jae Johnson's life and career, with countless posts celebrating her daughter's wins both on and off the court.

According to her Instagram bio, Brooks wears many hats. She's an NIL manager, a sports and entertainment manager, a brand partner and a content creator.

Speaking of NIL, her daughter, Flau'Jae Johnson, has one of the highest NIL valuations in college women's basketball. Her NIL valuation currently sits at $1.5 million, per On3. Recently, she signed an endorsement deal with Mondelez, a multinational snack and beverage company. She's also had deals with major brands like JBL Audio, Apple Cash, Tinder, Amazon, Unrivalled and Powerade, among others.

Right now, Flau'jae Johnson is gearing up for her final year of college basketball with the LSU Tigers. She had an impressive run last season, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She was, in fact, expected to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft, where she was projected to be a top pick. However, despite being eligible, she chose to return to Baton Rouge for one more season with the Tigers.

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson returns to hometown for special community giveback initiative

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson is heading back to her hometown of Savannah, Georgia, this weekend for a special cause. She'll be taking part in a Back to School Giveback Weekend, hosted in partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

For Flau'jae, this initiative is more than just handing out supplies; it's about showing up for the community that raised her.

"This Giveback Weekend is about showing up," Johnson said via LSUSports. "I've seen how cancer touches families, and I wanted to help bring care to the people who need it. Everyone deserves a chance to catch it early, stay healthy, and feel supported. This event means everything to me. Coming back to Savannah and being able to give back, with love, energy, and support, is something I don't take for granted."

The Giveback Weekend will wrap up on Saturday with a free community festival, which will feature a live performance from Flau'jae Johnson herself. If you didn't already know, Flau'jae isn't just a basketball star; she's also a rising rapper. She is signed to Roc Nation and even dropped an album in February.

