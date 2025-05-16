$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’Jae Johnson joins ex-teammate Angel Reese for massive honor

LSU Tigers star Flau'Jae Johnson has had an incredible college basketball career thus far. She was one of the leaders on the Tigers this past season as they reached the Elite Eight of March Madness. As a result of her tremendous success, she earned an incredible honor as she was nominated for the BET Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Johnson, who has an NIL value of $1.5 million, was nominated for the award for the second year in a row. She was also nominated in 2024 but lost to former teammate Angel Reese. Johnson and Reese were teammates in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

This year, both Johnson and Reese were nominated for the award again. The LSU Tigers women's basketball Instagram account made a post celebrating it on Friday.

Although this is Johnson's second year in a row being nominated, it is Reese's third. In fact, Reese has won the award each of the past two seasons. Fans will find out if Reese can win the award for a third time on June 9.

Nine women are nominated for the award, including Angel Reese, Flau'Jae Johnson, Claressa Shields, Simone Biles, A'ja Wilson, Coco Gauff, Dawn Staley, JuJu Watkins and Sha'Carri Richardson. The award will be given to who the BET Awards voters believe was the best and most successful female athlete in 2024.

Flau'Jae Johnson will get support at LSU next season from several top transfers

Although Flau'Jae Johnson is expected to lead the Tigers to another strong season next year, she will need help. The team lost its leading scorer, Aneesah Morrow, to the WNBA draft. As a result, the team will need some help replacing that scoring.

Fortunately for Johnson and the rest of the team, head coach Kim Mulkey has been working hard this offseason to improve the roster. According to ESPN writer Charlie Creme, the Tigers had the fourth-best transfer portal period this offseason.

It is not hard to see why, as the Tigers added several great players in the portal. The most notable addition is South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley. Fulwiley played the past two seasons at South Carolina and averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals this past year.

Fulwiley will now join the Tigers in her junior season and be looked at as a top scoring option. Other top players added int he portal by the Tigers include East Carolina transfer Amiya Joyner and Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval.

