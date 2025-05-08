$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson poses with Breanna Stewart at Samsung 2025 Met Gala after-party

Flau'jae Johnson showed up to the 2025 Met Gala after-party in style, and she wasn't the only basketball star in attendance. The LSU guard shared photos from the party on Instagram on Wednesday.

Johnson, who has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million according to On3, posed in the Samsung Galaxy photo booth alongside designer LaQuan Smith and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart.

Stewart has dominated in the WNBA since being the No. 1 pick in 2016. The UConn alum was the 2016 Rookie of the Year, is a two-time MVP and a seven-time All-WNBA selection.

Meanwhile, Johnson was eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft but decided to return to the Tigers for her senior season. As a junior, Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. LSU made it to the Elite Eight and will look for more success with Johnson's leadership next season.

The two stars enjoyed a fun night at the Met Gala after-party and were all smiles during their photo op.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional Practice - Source: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson stuns with glamorous Met Gala look

Before Monday's after-party, Flau'jae Johnson wore another beautiful outfit for the Met Gala, with stylist Sandra Vainqueur curating the LSU star's look. Johnson wore a Walter Collection dress and accessorized with jewelry by Grown Brilliance.

Johnson partnered with CoverGirl for a soft glam makeup look. She posted photos on Instagram on Monday with a clever caption.

"not the same girl you MET before ❤️#MetGala2025," Johnson wrote.

Johnson is the highest-earning women's college basketball player, according to On3, and is known for her numerous NIL deals.

Johnson has deals with notable brands like Powerade, JBL Audio and The Athlete's Foot. She has also made a name for herself in music, releasing rap and R&B tracks.

