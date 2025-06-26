$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson recalls performing with $170 million worth Lil Wayne on her birthday: “It was lit”

Flau'jae Johnson reminisced on an iconic moment in her music career. The LSU basketball star, who has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million according to On3, opened up about her collaboration with rapper Lil Wayne.
On Thursday, Johnson sat down with five-star recruit Tatianna Griffin for an interview with Overtime Select. Instead of discussing their shared sport, Griffin had a question about Johnson's music endeavors.
"Who was your favorite artist to perform with this year?," Griffin asked.
Johnson responded, naming Lil Wayne, who has a net worth of $170 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).
"I'll say Lil Wayne, because it was on my birthday," Johnson said. "Lowkey like, I performed with him and then that night, I had a birthday party. It was lit."
When she's not busy balling on the court for LSU, Johnson is creating new music or performing her rap and R&B songs. Griffin drew a comparison between Johnson's two passions.
"Do you get more nervous before basketball games or concerts?," Griffin asked.
"That is the same," Johnson replied. "I get butterflies, and then when the ball tips off, it be gone ... as soon as I walk on the stage, I be nervous."
Flau'jae Johnson's development at LSU
Flau'jae Johnson continues to grow her skill set with each passing season at LSU. In her junior campaign, she contributed 18.6 points, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, all second-best for LSU. Johnson also put up 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game and knocked down 46.8% of her shots, including 38.3% from beyond the arc.
Johnson helped guide LSU to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a March Madness run to the Elite Eight. The star guard was eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft but decided to forgo the draft to return for her senior season with the Tigers.
In an episode of her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, Johnson got real about her thoughts on the transfer portal.
"I hate the transfer portal," Johnson said. "I love it, but I hate it at the same time, because there's no developing."
In the era of NIL and the transfer portal, Flau'jae Johnson is set to become a rare example of a star player who spends the entirety of their college career at one school. She will aim to lead LSU to greatness in the upcoming campaign.
