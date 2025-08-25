  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’Jae Johnson shares sweet collage with Kim Mulkey to start off last season with LSU

$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’Jae Johnson shares sweet collage with Kim Mulkey to start off last season with LSU

By Geoff
Modified Aug 25, 2025 23:33 GMT
LSU guard Flau
LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson (left) and coach Kim Mulkey (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson is starting her last season with the Lady Tigers on a positive note. The 5-foot-10 senior shared a sweet collage with LSU coach Kim Mulkey on her first day of school for the 2025-26 academic year.

Ad

The photos were posted on Johnson's Instagram Stories page. A college basketball fan took a screenshot of this fun moment and shared it on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Johnson, who has an NIL value of $1.5 million (per On3), and Mulkey are in high spirits for the 2025-26 women's basketball season.

The 21-year-old cager-cum-rapper is coming off a career-best average of 18.6 points per game last season. Johnson hopes to win her second national title as she concludes her collegiate career.

The senior has reasons to hope for a big 2025-26 season, as the LSU coaching staff, led by Kim Mulkey, has pulled out all the stops to ensure the Lady Tigers will be contending for their second national title.

Ad

Mikaylah Williams is back to team up with Johnson in the backcourt. Also returning for another season are Jada Richard, Izzy Besselman and bench spark Kailyn Gilbert.

The coaching staff went all-in in recruitment, securing the commitment of former NCAA champion guard MiLaysia Fulwiley from the transfer portal. LSU also beefed up its frontline with the acquisition of forwards Amiya Joyner and Kate Koval.

The Lady Tigers scooped up five highly-rated prep prospects in Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage, Bella Hines and Meghan Yarnevich. This year's class is ranked in the Top 3 of various recruitment websites nationwide, including 247 Sports and ESPN SC Next.

Ad

Flau'Jae Johnson, Kim Mulkey, LSU face Louisiana Tech on Dec. 13

LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson and Kim Mulkey will have an interesting matchup on Dec. 13 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Lady Tigers will meet Mulkey's alma mater, Louisiana Tech, in the Compete 4 Cause Classic.

This is the first time LSU and Louisiana Tech will meet since Mulkey's return to the state after a two-decade coaching stint at Baylor. It is the 30th time the Lady Tigers and Lady Techsters will face each other, with LSU holding a 17-12 edge.

Ad

They last met in the 2016-17 season opener in Ruston, Louisiana, where the Lady Tigers won 77-73. The game will be the curtain-raiser of the men's basketball clash featuring the LSU Tigers and SMU Mustangs.

The doubleheader gives LSU fans in New Orleans the opportunity to witness both teams play in a big-time arena and atmosphere. The event allows student-athletes to use their influence to encourage and uplift the spirits of the city's underrepresented youth.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications