$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’Jae Johnson shares sweet collage with Kim Mulkey to start off last season with LSU

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson is starting her last season with the Lady Tigers on a positive note. The 5-foot-10 senior shared a sweet collage with LSU coach Kim Mulkey on her first day of school for the 2025-26 academic year.The photos were posted on Johnson's Instagram Stories page. A college basketball fan took a screenshot of this fun moment and shared it on X (formerly Twitter).Johnson, who has an NIL value of $1.5 million (per On3), and Mulkey are in high spirits for the 2025-26 women's basketball season.The 21-year-old cager-cum-rapper is coming off a career-best average of 18.6 points per game last season. Johnson hopes to win her second national title as she concludes her collegiate career.The senior has reasons to hope for a big 2025-26 season, as the LSU coaching staff, led by Kim Mulkey, has pulled out all the stops to ensure the Lady Tigers will be contending for their second national title.Mikaylah Williams is back to team up with Johnson in the backcourt. Also returning for another season are Jada Richard, Izzy Besselman and bench spark Kailyn Gilbert.The coaching staff went all-in in recruitment, securing the commitment of former NCAA champion guard MiLaysia Fulwiley from the transfer portal. LSU also beefed up its frontline with the acquisition of forwards Amiya Joyner and Kate Koval.The Lady Tigers scooped up five highly-rated prep prospects in Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage, Bella Hines and Meghan Yarnevich. This year's class is ranked in the Top 3 of various recruitment websites nationwide, including 247 Sports and ESPN SC Next.Flau'Jae Johnson, Kim Mulkey, LSU face Louisiana Tech on Dec. 13LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson and Kim Mulkey will have an interesting matchup on Dec. 13 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Lady Tigers will meet Mulkey's alma mater, Louisiana Tech, in the Compete 4 Cause Classic.This is the first time LSU and Louisiana Tech will meet since Mulkey's return to the state after a two-decade coaching stint at Baylor. It is the 30th time the Lady Tigers and Lady Techsters will face each other, with LSU holding a 17-12 edge.They last met in the 2016-17 season opener in Ruston, Louisiana, where the Lady Tigers won 77-73. The game will be the curtain-raiser of the men's basketball clash featuring the LSU Tigers and SMU Mustangs.The doubleheader gives LSU fans in New Orleans the opportunity to witness both teams play in a big-time arena and atmosphere. The event allows student-athletes to use their influence to encourage and uplift the spirits of the city's underrepresented youth.